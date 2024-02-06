EDITORIAL

Regardless of your political persuasion, Waitangi 2024 was full of wonderful theatre.

From the outstanding pōwhiri, the haka challenges, the waiata, the flag waving and the angelic white flag entrance by Tame Iti’s people, the hīkoi to Waitangi, the gathering of thousands ran like a military operation and was for the most part respectful.

Every now and then an angry member of those gathered would appear for a cameo and confront Act leader David Seymour or the NZ First duo Shane Jones and Winston Peters.

But the Prime Minister’s call to allow everyone on to the main Treaty grounds was outstanding leadership and gave everyone who attended mana. The protesters would not dare play up or embarrass iwi leaders, Māoridom’s hierarchy, or their kaumatua.

For years protesters were halted at the thin blue line of police, prevented from crossing the bridge to Waitangi, and excluded from having a voice at the government pōwhiri.

With thousands of people to accommodate, organisers ensured most had their spaces and the freedom to speak openly, regardless of their political agendas. It was a marvellous melting pot of New Zealanders, gathering at the birthplace of our nation, sometimes confrontational, sometimes tense and always entertaining.

The best part is, what’s said on a marae stays on the marae. Once the manuhiri (visitors) and tangata whenua (home people) hongi, they become one people.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon must be congratulated for defusing what could have been a potential Waitangi whipping by attending Rātana and also meeting with the iwi leaders before fronting up to lead the Government on to the top marae.

Luxon has for the past fortnight talked to Māori, and though some might not like what he has to say, Māori at least respect the fact he fronts up and non-Maori appreciate that he dampened down a political powder keg.

Now that Waitangi is in the rear vision mirror, Luxon and his ministers must work to develop and maintain relationships with Māori - not just iwi but with urban Māori, who number in the hundreds of thousands. Around 20 per cent of Māori are iwi-connected, while 80 per cent are still struggling to be connected to their whakapapa.

Act leader David Seymour’s Treaty Principles Bill appears to lack the support it needs to progress and Luxon should put that to one side and concentrate on the business that matters.

There’s more turbulence to come for Luxon, with the planned disestablishment of the Māori Health Authority and other legislation Māori feel strongly about.

Many will be wary that policies like the Auckland Light Rail project - where $228 million was dispensed with not one metre of track to show for it - were axed by the Government in a heartbeat and will be wondering what programmes may be next.

But the thousands at Waitangi - including those marching in the hīkoi that arrived on Tuesday - show the level of opposition Luxon will face. This is where his hard work begins.