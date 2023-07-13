Damning mental health report shows sufferers not being adequately cared for

People who are subject to a CCTO are allowed to work or attend school and to remain at home as opposed to being in a medical facility to receive treatment. Photo / RNZ / Richard Tindiller

By Mana Wikaire-Lewis of Whakaata Maori

A damning new report from the Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission, Te Hiringa Mahara, has laid bare the struggle those suffering from mental distress and their whānau face in the hands of compulsory community treatment orders.

Many, according to the Lived Experiences of Compulsory Community Treatment Orders report, say their voices are drowned out by clinical reviews and court proceedings, proceedings that ultimately lead to enforced treatment.

Mandatory community treatment orders (CCTO) were first introduced as legislation in 1992. Judges grant them in response to a clinician’s application. The orders require people to take medications without gaining their consent and have their freedom of movement restricted. People who are subject to a CCTO are allowed to work or attend school and to remain at home as opposed to being in a medical facility to receive treatment.

But commission chair Hayden Wano says the use of CCTOs nowadays is not done with the “right intention or best practice”.

“The weight of the decision-making process sits with a clinician and then the court, and removes consent from the individual. That’s out of step with some jurisdictions around the world.

“So we’re advocating for more supported decision-making to go through their journey and create other options. Some people describe the process of getting to the CCTO as being at the bottom of the cliff, the options aren’t available for them.”

Over the past five years the use of CCTOs has increased over 8 per cent in some areas more than others across regions – and although no target has been set, Wano says he wants it down.

“We’re relatively a new entity and this is our first foray into this particular area. We want to lift the bonnet and have a look at what good looks like.”

When it comes to Māori being worse off in the statistics, Wano also wants more kaupapa Māori services to be involved.

But if it’s to do with change of any kind proposed by politicians, some of which was called on from recommendations from the 2018 He Ara Oranga mental health inquiry, Wano says it will take time.

“Don’t expect quick fixes for problems that have been around for decades.

“We’re asking for sustained political leadership across the spectrum and over time. It’s going to be absolutely critical to lead this change.”

