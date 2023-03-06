Fat Freddy's Drop will be part of the Cyclone Gabrielle concert at Parrs Park, West Auckland, on March 25. Photo / Harry A'Court

More of Aotearoa’s best musicians will take part in Whakaata Māori’s Cyclone Gabrielle relief concert, adding to the already stacked lineup of artists who have answered the #MARANGA national call to action.

The new artists performing include Kings, Hollie Smith, Teeks, Bic Runga and Ardijah. They will perform alongside the already announced artists - Stan Walker, Troy Kingi, Che Fu, Three Houses Down, Fat Freddy’s Drop, Ria Hall, Drax Project, Anna Coddington, Muroki, Bella Kalolo-Suraj and King Kapisi.

The fundraiser is being backed by the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency and Whakaata Māori.

Due to the new additions, the live broadcast concert on Whakaata Māori will start an hour earlier from 11am and run to 7pm.

Ria Hall says it means everything to her to be involved in this kaupapa.

Longtime band Fat Freddy’s Drop has taken to social media, saying the band is proud to be part of “this kaupapa Māori”.

“Doing it with the love of music, Freddys send much alofas & kotahitanga to Aotearoa’s most precious, he tāngata, he tāngata, he tāngata. Mālō le soifua, kia orana, kia ora!”

Ria Hall says, “It means everything to me to be involved in this kaupapa. He mea whakaora te ao waiata, nā reira e tikaana kia tākoha tāku reo hei tānga manawa mā te iwi e pākia nuitia e te huripari. May the healing properties of song bring light at this dark time in our history.”

Guest presenters Moana Maniapoto, Matai Rangi Smith, Stacey Morrison, Neil Waka, Peata Melbourne, Julian Wilcox, Luke Bird and Marcia Hopa will host fans on-site and audiences at home throughout the seven-hour live music broadcast on Whakaata Māori.

Rise Up Aotearoa will stream live from 11am to 7pm across Māori+ and Whakaata Māori (channel 5, Freeview and channel 19 on SkyTV).