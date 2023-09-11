Pieri Munro is returning to the Police. Photo / Supplied

Former police superintendent Pieri Munro is rejoining the force as Deputy Police Commissioner to oversee iwi and community mahi.

Since retiring in 2010, Munro, from Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngā Rauru Kītahi, Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairoa and Kāti Irakehu i Kai Tahu, has held a number of senior roles including most recently Māori Partnerships group manager at Hawke’s Bay Regional Council.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says Munro was involved in the Māori, Pacific, ethnic kaupapa in Police at its inception.

Deputy Commissioner Wally Haumaha will retire in January, after staying on to provide continuity to the iwi and community portfolio, and ensure his successor receives a thorough handover and induction.

In the role Munro will focus on:

– Ensuring Māori, Pacific and ethnic strategies are owned and implemented right across the organisation;

– Enabling local leaders to develop meaningful iwi and community relationships

– Ensuring Police bring through the next generation of leaders from our Māori-Pacific and ethnic communities.

Waatea.News.Com