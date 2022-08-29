Defacing the maunga's signage does not deface its rich history. Photo / Supplied

The vandalism of new wayfinding signs on the revered maunga (mountain) Mauao, Mt Maunganui, has shocked the community.

The signs are a partnership between Tauranga City Council and Ngā Poutiriao ō Mauao (the Mauao Joint Administration Board), which aims to spread knowledge of Mauao's rich history and stories.

The vandalism has been reported by Tauranga City Council to Police.

Ngā Poutiriao ō Mauao chairman Dean Flavell says the signs have been wilfully damaged, with te reo Māori place names, in particular, being scratched out.

Scratching the surface. Photo / Supplied

"These signs are there to help locals and manuhiri enjoy this iconic taonga(reasure), and a way for the community to connect with our sacred maunga.

"Access to Mauao is a privilege, not a right, and anyone who is identified disrespecting the maunga will be trespassed and lose their access to this special place," he says.

Commission chair, former National MP Anne Tolley, said the council will not tolerate racist behaviour in the areas it oversees on behalf of the community.

"This is not who we are, or who we want to be.

"Over the last year we've heard loud and clear from our communities that creating an inclusive and vibrant city is important to them, and I know the majority of our community will be just as sad as we are about this act of mindless vandalism," she says.

The signs will be fixed as soon as possible; work is being done to estimate the cost of doing so. Additional signage and cultural touchpoints will continue to be installed throughout the year and next year.