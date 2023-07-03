Celebrating Toi Māori at M9: Spotlight on master weaver Veranoa Hetet

Nine Māori artists will keep you entertained. Photo / Supplied

Master weaver Veranoa Hetet fits right into kaupapa of this week’s M9 show - He Toi Whakairo, He Mana Tangata, Without Māori art, who are we?

On Thursday evening at Auckland’s Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, Hetet will join eight other speakers who will talk about their art and their personal journeys.

Presented by Matai Smith, this instalment of M9 aims to create a rich and diverse cultural landscape that reflects the unique experiences, stories and perspectives of the Māori world. Begging the question: without Māori art – who are we.

Master weaver and kaiako Veranoa Hetet (Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Ngāti Maniapoto, Te Atiawa) is one of these voices.

Hetet is a fulltime weaver and teacher of weaving for the Hetet School of Maori Art. Her dedication to weaving goes beyond artistic expression; it embodies her connection to Māori storytelling and the preservation of mātauranga.

“Toi Māori is about so much more than artistic expression. For my whānau, immersion in toi is integral. It is part of our DNA,” Hetet said.

Hetet comes from a long line of ringa toi. Her father, Rangi Hetet, is a master carver. Her great-great-grandmother Te Rongopamamao, great-grandmother Rangimarie, great-aunt Diggeress Te Kanawa, and mother Erenora Puketapu-Hetet were all renowned Maori weavers.

Hetet learnt rāranga, tāniko and whatu kākahu from her mother at a young age. From her father, Hetet learnt tukutuku and kowhaiwhai. Over the past 35 years, she has taught weaving to many and has travelled widely, weaving with harakeke that grows in the far corners of the world.

Hetet’s life kaupapa can be summed up by her mantra: “I weave. I breathe.”

Curator Ria Hall emphasises the need for in-depth discussions surrounding these art forms, offering a gateway to understand the rich histories of ngā toi Māori.

Ria Hall. Photo /Supplied

“Art sits as an intrinsic part of one’s DNA and it’s not us who render ourselves as cultural trinkets, but those who sit outside our cultural spheres. M9 allows us to unpack these ideologies by professionals who through their specialty educate the many,” said Hall.

Joining Hetet to collectivise and weave together the tapestries of Māori arts are some of the most well-known mātanga toi in Aotearoa, including Tame Iti, Maisey Rika, Hohepa ‘The HORI’ Thompson, Graham (Mr G) Hoete, Nigel Borell, Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr, Nikau Hindin and Sian Montgomery-Neutze.

Made possible through the support of NZME, Te Māngai Paho and Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, M9: He Toi Whakairo, He Mana Tangata will take place on July 6, from 7.30pm to 10.30pm at the Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, Aotea Centre.



