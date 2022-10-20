Dave Letele (aka the Brown Buttabean) has been blown away by people's generosity. Photo / NZME

Community advocate Dave Letele has been humbled by the generosity of people and organisations who have donated food and goods after a break-in at his foodbank.

And in another bizarre twist to this story, Letele has also asked police if the person arrested can serve their community service at his foodbank.

Letele, well-known for his free boot camps and motivational programmes, said the support from companies, food suppliers and people who helped restock the shelves of his foodbank after last weekend's break-in had been "next level" and would create a magical Christmas for 600 families in South Auckland, who otherwise would have gone without.

"I want to make a special shout out to absolutely every individual and company that supported us through this period," Letele told the Herald.

"The level of support has been overwhelming. I never understood how much our work meant to people until now.

"This support has set us up well going into the busy period leading into Christmas and also coming out of Christmas.

"We are working with the Middlemore Foundation to support 500 to 600 families to have the best Christmas ever. One that all kids deserve."

Letele also thanked the media for recognising the bigger issue at play.

"The media has been very responsible in the way this has been reported and I'm grateful for the support," he said.

"This issue highlighted is poverty. How is this so bad that this has happened? Why were they selling the food? Because they are poor. What of the people buying the food? Because they are poor.

"That is the issue I'm glad has been highlighted and we as a society need to look at ourselves and support the ones less fortunate, not use them as a political football."

Letele said he has spoken with police about the person charged.

"I've asked the police that I would like the girl to do community service with us. I think there will be more chance of her rehabilitating if she is with us, rather than going to prison," Letele said.

He also wanted to make special mention of Go Bus Transport, Foodstuffs, Pak'nSave Manukau, New World South mall, Bidfood, Affco, Silver Fern Farms, Ministry of Social Development, Chris Luxon, Farmland, Gilmours, NZ Steel, GJ Gardiner, Middlehurst Delivered, Flexiroof, Blue Eagle Ltd - for the CCTV cameras donated, Pro projects for the installation of security bars, Optic Security Group - helping with the security plan, Manurewa Tactical Crime Unit, Kiwibank, The Warehouse, Trade Assist NZ, Universal Granite and Marble, Italian Stone and Ember Korowai Takitini, who have will make Christmas that much brighter for hundreds of South Auckland families.