Auckland man victim of discrimination for wearing mataora

Te Kou o Rēhua Pānapa the reception he received from customers from the restaurant caused him and his whānau great pain. Photo / Supplied

By Tumamao Harawira of Whakaata Maori

A man with a mataora claims he was a victim of discrimination by patrons of an Auckland restaurant.

Te Kou o Rēhua Pānapa has had his mataora for only a month, but after insults started, he said he was ready to "mana up".

Pānapa took his whānau to the De Fontain Belgian Beer Cafe in Mission Bay, where he is a regular.

"My whānau and I decided to go out to De Fontain because it had its Tuesday night steak meal special. We arrived in Mission Bay, me, my two sons and my hoa rangatira."

He hadn't been there since he had received his mataora about a month ago, at a mokopapa wānanga held at Manurewa marae.

However, the reception he and his whānau received from some customers that night had caused him and his whānau great pain, all because of the mataora.

"It caught me off guard. I wasn't prepared for that, and it almost broke me. But I was reminded by my hoa rangatira, that that was part of the journey, and then, more importantly, to 'mana up' was her exact words."

Ngā mihi to the restaurant

He wanted to thank De Fontain Belgian Beer Cafe for the help he had received.

"I want to make it very clear the venue catered to us, and they made us feel as comfortable as they could, given the circumstances."

His story was seen by many on social media, and Te Kou has had support from all over the world. He says it was important to speak his truth.

"The decision to post the post, I could have done it the easy way and said nothing but deep within me, I was like, no. No, because after me, there is a group of rangatahi or a group of people after me who are coming through, who are wearing mataora and kauae."

Te Kou has been at the forefront of helping youth in South Auckland, previously working at Mā Te Huruhuru Trust, and now at Manurewa Marae. He says he wants rangatahi in South Auckland to be unashamedly Māori, in whatever form that presents itself.

"My job is to stand and be a voice for the voiceless, and my job is to make sure that I am there to guide our rangatahi with the sharpest tools available."