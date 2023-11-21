Auckland City Missioner Helen Robinson urges Auckland to donate this year to help struggling families during Christmas. Video / Michael Craig

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air

The Auckland City Mission is gearing up for this year’s Christmas appeal, urging people to donate, with demand for support already rising in November.

Auckland City Missioner Helen Robinson said she is anxious if they can’t respond to the demand from struggling families and the working poor this year.

Auckland City Missioner Helen Robinson. Photo / Michael Craig

“What we see overwhelmingly are families who are just really in genuine need. Their income does not meet their weekly expenses.”

The Herald visited the Auckland City Mission’s community hub, Home Ground on Tuesday to see 30 people in the waiting area coming in for support.

Robinson said the team is already seeing a lot more people come in than usual, weeks out from Christmas.

“I think it’s been a pretty tough year for Auckland … the combination of the cost of living, the cyclones and the floods.”

Robinson believed there is enough for everyone if people are generous.

“We have more than enough food to feed everyone times over… This is not [about] a lack of food. This is a lack of equitable distribution.”

Auckland City Mission Christmas Appeal - be someone's Angel this Christmas.

Families who budgeted earlier in the year have had to use savings to pay for the basics to get by, said Robinson.

She added that the cost of housing has a huge impact on families - often meaning food expenses are the last on a budget list.

“These are just the day-to-day ordinary stories of people that we see, and it feels worse at Christmas.”

It isn’t “rocket science and we’re conscious that particularly the cost of rent” is significant this year, Robinson said.

Robinson said those struggling were “ordinary Aucklanders” who are working full or part time “are not in a well-paid job” and it is these people who feel too ashamed to ask for help.

“People often feel quite desperate when they come to us and often feel deeply ashamed.”

However, Robinson encourages people to reach out for help and applauds those who have.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown was also behind behind the appeal and echoed that some Aucklanders are doing it tough.

“Christmas is a time to be giving, to give thanks, and to think of others ... I urge Aucklanders who can afford to, to dip into their pockets and give to Auckland City Mission’s Auckland Angels appeal.

“Make this your generous action this Christmas. It doesn’t have to be big; give what you can, and it will make a huge difference to Christmas for many, including children, who could otherwise miss out.”

The mission has partnered up with Manurewa, Papakura and Ngā Whare Waatea marae to deal with distributing donations this year.

Last year they were able to give out 40,000 gifts and 10,000 food parcels to those in need.

The mission is accepting food parcels and unwrapped gift donations closing December 5.

Information on how to donate is on its website.