Andre Mason is the Ratana Church's eighth tumuaki (leader). Photo / Waatea News.com

After a hotly-contested selection the synod of the Ratana Church has appointed Andre Mason as the church’s eighth tumuaki or leader.

He succeeds his father, the late Harerangi Meihana. He is a great-grandson of church founder Tahupōtiki Wiremu Ratana.

Synod chair Mita Ririnui says the synod, a representative body of the church, broke into two committees, and while there were efforts made to achieve kōtahitanga, the weight of votes were with Mason.

Ririnui says transparency, inclusivity, and democracy must be at the heart of the church today.

In his first speech as tumuaki, Mason said the tumuaki plays a very small part in the scheme of the whole organisation, and what is important is the 40,000 people the Ratana church represents.



