Kelvin Davis has ruled out a separate Māori education authority. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Māori must have more agency and authority over its future if the Government wants to increase the number of tamariki in kaupapa Māori education, a new report says.

Last year, Associate Minister of Education Kelvin Davis said he wanted 30 per cent of Māori learners participating in kura kaupapa or other Māori medium education by 2040.

In February last year, he said this would see more than 60,000 more Māori learners, 3500 fluent kaiako (teachers) and 250 more kura (schools).

The second report from Te Pae Roa, an independent tikanga Māori support system and investment connector in Te Tai Tokerau, recommends progress towards making a new statutory entity made in partnership with Māori.

Te Pae Roa chair Dr Wayne Ngata said a work programme and transition plan should be developed before the establishment of an entity was fully considered.

He also recommended work from the report be the focus of a third round of engagement.

“This does add an extra step to our process - but the end goal is to deliver more agency, and authority over kaupapa Māori education remains in place.

“Te Pae Roa believes that undertaking this work alongside the ministry will put us all in a better position to establish an independent entity for kaupapa Māori education in the future.

Last year, Davis ruled out a separate Māori education authority.