Māori-owned education technology company Code Avengers is supporting students to excel in the new digital world.

The computer-training institute serves more than 1000 schools throughout Aotearoa and the Pacific with an online education platform. It’s also registered with the Ministry of Education to professionally upskill teachers (in both English and te reo Māori) on a wide range of digital skills including programming, web development, design and AI.

“In New Zealand, a significant gap exists within the technology sector concerning a skilled workforce pipeline. Our tamariki must be equipped with cutting-edge skills, that not only position them as frontrunners to access these high-paying jobs but also open the doors for them to be the entrepreneurs and innovators,” says Code Avengers CEO Hamish Day.

Code Avengers has run programmes to catapult tamariki at Clayton Park School into their digital future.

“The reliance on importing these essential skills should be diminished; instead, we should empower our tamariki to become the architects, the builders, and creators of our digital economy.”

Now, Code Avengers is partnering with Qrious (part of the Spark Business Group) to deploy AI into the learning platform to enhance the learning experience it offers its students. Called “Angel engine”, the technology is due to be rolled out nationwide to all Code Avengers users in the new year.

With all content already tailored to Māori and Pasifika learners, the use of AI will further supercharge this experience.

Learning that’s better than Harvard-quality tutor

The beauty of generative AI is that it can help keep students engaged by sensing whether a task is “too hard” or “too easy” from interactions with students and then adapt the content and courses to drive engagement that optimises learning.

“With the goal of massively increasing student outcomes and democratising education, we believe the AI-enhanced learning platform can provide every student with a ‘better than Harvard-quality tutor, by truly personalising and customising students’ learning journeys. With the added benefit of being available 24/7 and having infinite patience ...” Day said.

Students at Clayton Park school coming to terms with AI.

Qrious and Code Avengers say the AI-powered learning experience will emphasise privacy and security in order to provide a safe learning experience that is focused on positive learning outcomes.

Making digital skills more accessible for all

Code Avengers is also part of a collaborative initiative called IndigiTech (supported by the Spark Foundation) that aims to break down financial barriers for schools and make digital skills and education more accessible to Māori and Pacific Island akonga. Code Avengers provide curriculum-aligned STEM resources to partner schools, empowering STEM education and learning.

For Qrious, a company at the forefront of data innovation, accelerating the pathway of talent in Aotearoa and the Pacific is crucial. “It’s important that this talent reflects the diverse nature of our nation. We need a greater representation of females as well as Māori and Pasifika in tech. What Code Avengers are doing is incredibly important and it’s an honour for us to be partnering with them to achieve these better outcomes,” says Evan Wilson, head of data innovation at the company.