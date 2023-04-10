Frankie, who celebrated her ninth birthday a couple of weeks ago, has completed radiation following a diagnosis of midline diffuse glioma. Friday's fundraiser is to support her whānau to spend precious time with her. Photo / Supplied

Frankie, who celebrated her ninth birthday a couple of weeks ago, has completed radiation following a diagnosis of midline diffuse glioma. Friday's fundraiser is to support her whānau to spend precious time with her. Photo / Supplied

What began with a cousin inspired to hold her whānau through a time of immense challenge has evolved into a pride-evoking show of what the community at Ahipara is made of: heart.

When Adrienne Harrison learned her then-eight-year-old niece Frankie would undergo radiotherapy for an aggressive inoperable brain tumour, she knew she had to take action.

What started out as an idea to organise a couple of raffles for financial support has “evolved into this beautiful thing we’re doing now”, Harrison said.

More than 45 locally owned businesses have risen to the occasion with donations of products, services, space and time to support Fundraiser for Frankie.

Harrison said she was overwhelmed by how her friends and locals had got on board to pull everything together.

The event is being organised by a fundraising committee made up of eight long-time friends.

“My whānau is from Ahipara. We’re Ahipara girls. That’s how it started.”

Harrison said they had almost decided to “pull the pin after Cyclone Gabrielle because so many businesses had sent their support that way”.

“But the girls insisted the community would come together to back us in this time of huge need. And they have.

“I couldn’t have done this without them.”

The blue-themed fundraising evening will take place at Ahipara’s Kaitāia Golf Club on Friday, April 14, featuring “batons up”, an auction, hangi by Tash Henry Catering, and a live performance by local five-piece band Norizin.

Big-ticket items available for auction include jewellery, Airbnb stays and appliances.

Organising committee member Olivia Panther said at least half the supporting businesses had not even been asked for help.

“They just saw the fundraiser and reached out with offers to donate,” Panther said.

The fundraiser was initially made possible by donations following a Facebook lotto drop the group hosted earlier this year.

Two of the winners donated their cash prizes back to organisers, who used it to start creating an event.

Panther said the Kaitāia Golf Club had also waived its hire fee, basically donating about $900, and would offer a special blue cocktail representing Frankie’s favourite colour.

Popular Far North caterer Tash Henry had also approached the group with a generous offer to prepare hangi and donate all proceeds after costs had been covered to the cause.

Panther said although it was not totally surprising, given the small community’s reputation for generosity, “hearing from all these businesses was heartwarming.”

“Even though they don’t know her, they’re willing to help.”

According to the event page, its goal was “to support Frankie’s whānau through

Frankie is flanked by her stepdad Daley and mum Marielle (left), and her dad Josh, sister Millie and stepmum Elle. Photo / Supplied

this tough journey, ideally raising enough funds in order for them to work minimally and spend the rest of this precious time they have with their beautiful daughter and sister Frankie”.

Frankie has completed radiotherapy and is now facing “the battle of a lifetime no child or parents should ever be faced with”.

Frankie lives in Auckland with her stepfather Daley Snowden, her mother Marielle Quedley and sisters Millie, 12, and Asher, 1.

Snowden is Harrison’s cousin and descends from Ahipara-born-and-bred grandparents.

“Her whānau whakapapas to (descends from) here. No matter where you are, that community support is here for you and goes a long way,” said organising committee member Ash Phillips.

Harrison said she had spent every school holiday in Ahipara with Snowden.

“As much as he doesn’t live here, our whānau is very much a part of the community,” Harrison said.

“And we’re all very blessed to be a part of it.”

Fundraiser for Frankie on Friday, April 14, with entry by koha and a maximum capacity of about 150 people.

Supporters are asked to arrive at 5.30pm, with fundraising beginning at 6pm and finishing by about 7.30pm when the doors will close so attendees can enjoy a night out as thanks for their generous support.

Those unable to attend and wishing to lend support can donate via a crowdfunding page by searching givealittle.co.nz for Support for Frankie, or by bank deposit to: 02-0336-0056999-001.