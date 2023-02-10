A new generation of young journalists from 10 ethnicities graduates from Te Rito programme

New journalism cadets from Te Rito have graduated. Te Rito is a collaboration between Māori Television, NZME, Pacific Media and Newshub to develop more diverse voices in the industry. Video / Te Ao Māori News

After a year of intense training, journalism cadets from Te Rito have graduated.

Te Rito is a collaboration between Māori Television, NZME, Pacific Media and Newshub to train 25 budding journalists to develop more diverse voices in the industry.

Broadcasting Minister Willie Jackson with NZME Managing Editor Shayne Currie and Pacific Media CEO Don Mann. Photo / Supplied

Kahumako Rameka is one of the cadets who graduated this year.

“It was a challenge I thought I could meet, that we could meet. So I thought, let’s give it a go. Now we have made it, it’s finished.”

The majority of cadets are barely in their 20s, with the aim to train the next generation of journalists. Atutahi Potaka-Dewes, who has gone onto find work at the Pacific Media Network, says the time has come for a new approach to news.

Industry crying out

“It’s not just Māori it’s all walks of life here in Aotearoa, all those stories coming together. But being told truthfully, being told respectfully through the lens of those indigenous groups.”

Atutahi Potaka-Dewes, left, and Kahumako Rameka were two of the graduates from the Te Rito Journalism programme. Photo / Supplied

About 100 people applied for one of the 25 places on the cadetship, with NZ on Air investing over $2m in the course, with around $1.7m to be spent on the next cohort starting this year.

NZ on Air journalism head Raewyn Rasch says Te Rito is something the industry has been crying out for.

“We have had no mechanism to build capability within Māori journalism or Pacific journalism or even diverse-voice journalism and, without that capability, even if newsrooms wanted to hire Māori journalists, they just weren’t there.”

Broadcasting the Māori Development Minister said Te Rito was a great success.

“I had the privilege to speak and present the certificates to the first cohort of graduates - one of the largest ever to complete an industry programme like this - there are Maori, Samoan, Cook Island, Fijian Indian, South East Asian, Finnish - all up about ten different languages and 21 graduates,” Jackson said.

“A fantastic achievement for our up and coming journalists of the future.”







