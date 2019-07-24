Merepeka Raukawa-Tait believes Māori are not passive bystanders. She says that's evident in a newly released report calling for prisons in their current form to be abolished.

The Hui Māori report, "Ināia Tonu Nei – The Time is Now: We Lead, You Follow", was released by Hui Māori yesterday and captured the kōrero at a national Hui Māori held in Rotorua in April.

Merepeka Raukawa-Tait believes Māori are not passive bystanders. Photo / File

The hui highlighted Māori experiences within the justice system calling for changes such as a Māori-led approach, the abolishment of prisons and the disestablishment of Oranga Tamariki.

It came after the Government established and launched in 2018, to develop long-term solutions to keep people safe, allow communities to thrive and build a new justice system.

