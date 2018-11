Step inside the world of Rod, our Editorial Cartoonist, as he talks about the influence of a cartoon, where to draw the line and putting pen to paper.

Behind the Headlines - Rod Emmerson on the influence of a cartoon

Go behind the headlines with Rod Emmerson, Editorial Cartoonist for the New Zealand Herald on the influence of a cartoon

Behind the Headlines - Rod Emmerson on knowing when to stop

Go behind the headlines with Rod Emmerson, Editorial Cartoonist for the New Zealand Herald on knowing when to stop

Behind the Headlines - Rod Emmerson on putting pen to paper

Advertisement