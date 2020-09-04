Nis Juergensen is among a few lucky Northlanders who got scammed while shopping online but managed to claw back his money after contacting his bank.

The Whangārei pensioner saw an advertisement on Facebook for 60 Ketovatru dietary supplement capsules that cost $8.50 and in a bid to lose weight, as suggested by his doctor, bought them.

His mind, he reckons, wasn't in the right place at the time as he had been fighting bladder, stomach, and colon cancer all year.

The website he ordered the capsules from asked that he send his credit card details and, as a result, two lots of $399 in total was deducted instead of the advertised price of $8.50.

The 81-year-old has vowed never to purchase anything online again.

It comes after Northland police and an internet watchdog warned people to be cautious when buying goods online following a flurry of complaints from those who have been scammed.

Police are receiving regular complaints from Northlanders who think they are bagging an amazing bargain, only to not receive any items after paying for them.

Juergensen said pensioners and those who are not good with computers often fell prey to scammers.

"I didn't check how much has been deducted at the time because I was in hospital for nearly a month. But I did when I returned and I phoned Kiwibank and managed to change the credit card number and they got my money back.

"I didn't really expect to get my money back. It stinks to be treated this way. I am not going to buy anything online from now on. The website I bought from really looked legit," he said.

After he got his money back, Juergensen received two packs bundled together that contained the capsules.

One pack had the sender's address listed in Switzerland with an amount of $US87.37 and another was sent from Germany and cost 24.95 euros.

Nis Juergensen has vowed never to buy stuff online, even though he managed to get his money back after being scammed. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Online shoppers have been urged to pause if items were being sold at unusually low prices or buyers were forced to make decisions quickly (which scammers typically did), and do research, especially when they are new buyers.

They should also be careful when buying goods from those they don't know off Facebook, particularly if the account looks recently set up and does not have proof of extensive and positive sales history.

Most complaints centered around items such as cellphones, other electronic items, and tools.