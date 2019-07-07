The festival of San Fermin.

The running of the bulls

From July 7 to 14th, the Spanish city of Pamplona is a week-long street party.

With twelve rowdy guests with sharp horns on their heads, this is the kind of party which will end in injury for many. Death even, for some.

Yet this danger seems to be an added draw for some of the revelers. Many of whom come from across the globe to run with the bulls of Pamplona.

There is of course a dress code.

During this festival People wear white clothes and red bandanas.

Though the red is not to provoke the bulls.

As it turns out, bulls are colour blind.

Instead this colour represents the blood of Saint Fermin, martyred behind a stampede of cattle.

Not that many people care to stop and contemplte the saint, with a herd and of 48 hooves behind them .

The Encierro [En-thi-er-oh] as its known attracts up to a million spectators during July .