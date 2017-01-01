The club is also moving – very quickly – with the times, and many would say more quickly than expected. Christchurch as a city has changed following the earthquakes and whether the Heroes’ firm and fast acceptance into a traditionally masculine and potentially threatening environment is a result of that change is impossible to say, but what isn’t up for debate is that improved tolerance is a good place to start for a city’s rebuild.

The Heroes are Canterbury’s only gay and inclusive rugby team and have just finished their first season – their final game was on the day the Crusaders beat the Lions to win back-to-back Super Rugby championships - and they celebrated on the following Friday night with a function at the city’s casino, attended by at least 300 people, all of whom left thoroughly entertained early the next morning after several drag acts, a strip show or two, and, finally a dance party.



It hardly needs to be stated that it wasn’t your usual end-of-season rugby bash. It is said that some of their (straight) clubmates have become rather envious at how organised and together the Heroes are; not to mention the sidelong glances at the strong support they receive on the sidelines and their halftime energy snacks.

As a team they are following in the sprig marks of the New Zealand Falcons, a gay and inclusive team associated with Auckland’s Ponsonby club, but the Heroes are forging their own path in Christchurch, a city traditionally seen as extremely conservative. Rugby clubs in Christchurch are seen as even more conservative; they have traditionally been a bastion of macho culture and seen rightly, or wrongly, as intolerant of difference.

But the Heroes, who take their position as role models extremely seriously – knowing they will be scrutinised by both the gay and straight communities on and off the field – have found that isn’t necessarily the case.

What are the team all about? Manager Andrew Rusbatch, a 39-year-old who works in publishing IT, takes up the story: “It’s just about guys wanting to play rugby but it represents a little bit more than that for us as a community.

It’s about inclusivity in sport and challenging some of those stereotypes; both that the straight and gay communities have had. Manager, Andrew Rusbatch

“What we’ve found since myself and [fellow manager] Rawa [Karetai] and the team members have been involved is that there’s often the perception that there’s this massive amount of homophobia in sport… I guess the gay community and straight community had their pre-conceptions. We expected a bit more of a backlash or homophobia and thus far there hasn’t been – we’ve actually been really well supported by the club.”

Setting up the team in the Senior Division 4 competition and playing on a Saturday afternoon is one thing, walking into a clubrooms on a Saturday night when the drink is flowing is quite another for those still mentally scarred by the attitudes from within the sport many of them played as youngsters.