Bad blood in the Bledisloe

What got lost in the furore about the bug was that the All Blacks destroyed the Wallabies in Sydney.

That was salt in an open wound for Cheika and the Wallabies came to Wellington seven days later with what appeared to be anger in the system. They played with a near reckless desire to niggle the All Blacks and play them off the ball.

All Blacks flanker Sam Cane would say later:

“We knew they would come out a lot more physical and potentially with a bit of niggle.

“The way they went about it was probably what caught us off guard just a fraction but we acknowledged it pretty quickly that that was how they were going to play.”

It was relentless, as were captain Stephen Moore’s attempts to whine to Romain Poite with the referee losing patience by the second half and refusing to deal with him.

“I’m not quite sure why,” said Cheika, “but there was a time there in the game, in a break in play, where the national captain of Australia was asking the referee, ‘when might be a good opportunity for me to talk to you?’“He just ignored him.

The referee might not like the captain personally, that might be his prerogative, but he has to afford him that opportunity if he’s affording it to his opponents.”

Cheika hadn’t finished there, though, as he then claimed Hansen had held a meeting pre-game with the referee which was totally against the rules.

He hadn’t. Hansen had been collared by assistant referee Jaco Peyper at the All Blacks hotel during the week, with the South African asking for feedback on his performance in the Sydney test.

As for Cheika’s views about Poite, Hansen offered the sage advice that perhaps the Wallabies needed to look at themselves and ask why the referee had treated them that way.

Unbeknown to the public in the aftermath of the All Blacks 29-9 victory in Wellington which secured the Bledisloe Cup for another year, the New South Wales police were stepping up their investigation.

Mangan and his team quizzed the All Blacks management group — manager Darren Shand, Hansen and security consultant Gard — as well as Tew.

It transpired, not that it was realised at the time, that early in the interviewing process, Mangan had become suspicious of Gard, but that, however, didn’t stop the police from marching into the ARU headquarters in Sydney shortly before the third Bledisloe Cup test at Eden Park in mid-October.

The heavy-handedness of it and the serious nature of the inquiry exacerbated the Australian view they were on trial.

When Hansen correctly predicted ahead of the Wallabies picking their team, that Cooper would be dropped, Cheika was willing to hide his annoyance with a bit of black humour.

“The bug is obviously not working anymore so he must have had someone there watching, I don’t know,” Cheika said. “He must have known somehow. I’m not quite sure because the bug is gone. We stayed in Double Bay and did a bit of a broom around and couldn’t find any. He made good on the lotto tickets; get the numbers.”

But there was no humour after the All Blacks won 37-10 to achieve a world record 18th consecutive victory and their fifth straight against the Wallabies.

Neither Cheika nor the Wallabies needed much help in nursing their burning sense of injustice, but they were given some nevertheless on the morning of the test.

The New Zealand Herald ran a caricature of Cheika dressed as a clown and that combined with the police investigation and a poor decision by the match officials to deny Wallabies wing Henry Speight a perfectly good try which would have swung the game, led to one of the more memorable post-match exchanges of recent times.

Asked what he thought about the All Blacks achieving a world record, Cheika said:

“They dressed us up as clowns today. They put our crest on it, so they wouldn’t want our comment,”

Cheika said. “I don’t think they respect our comment, anyway, so we won’t make one.

“They’re on top and we’re nowhere at this stage. That’s the relationship between the teams.

“The thing that got me a bit offside was the accusation that we tried to bug them. Like, really? Hello. Honestly? That’s what would cause that bad blood for me, that show of lack of respect. I wouldn’t even be smart enough to get that stuff organised.

“They hold on to it, drop it on the day of the game. They don’t need to do that stuff. They’re too good anyway.

“It’s only because they want to do it to try and needle either me or us. I don’t want to keep going over the same points, but that [NZ Herald] is obviously their go-to paper. The whole bug thing came out from there.

“We had policemen in our offices asking us questions, asking our management questions. That’s serious stuff to be accusing people of and it’s not true.”