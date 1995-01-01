Words: Neil Reid

From the outside Jimmy Peau seemed to have it all while chasing his boxing dream in the US.

A young family, using a $6 million ranch in the state of New Mexico as his base, getting around in a flash new Chevrolet Camaro sports car, hanging out with Hollywood A-listers and being one of the most popular stars on lucrative cable TV boxing promotions.

But the Kiwi sporting hero — who fought professionally under the name Jimmy Thunder — would sadly become another tragic face of top-level boxing; first living on the streets in Las Vegas, then being deported from America, and last February dying after brain surgery.

Jimmy Thunder walks away after knocking out Bomani Parker in 1995. Photo / Getty Images

As loved ones prepare to remember Peau a year on from his death aged just 54, his family has spoken for the first time about his rise to fame, his sad descent in the US where he was left “with nothing” and then the health battle he waged back in New Zealand.

Youngest brother Chris, aged 47, said one of the saddest things his family had to grapple with was how Peau had isolated himself from his parents and siblings in Australia and New Zealand at a time when he would have needed their support the most.

“Trying to keep in touch with Jimmy was hard,” Chris told the Weekend Herald.

“There was a good period where we couldn’t get hold of him. That is when things started to go down. With Jimmy he didn’t want to rely on us. He didn’t want us to worry, but we were worrying.

“I reckon he had five different managers in the States. [And] they left him with nothing. It [what he went through] is tough. From my perspective growing up and looking up to him and being protective about him in the later years, that stuff hurts. [But] it is the real facts and the real story.”

The Peau brothers had a lengthy phone conversation in 1995 after Jimmy had relocated to the States. At the same time his younger brother was playing professional rugby league in France.

It was the last in-depth conversation they had before the one-time heavyweight world title hopeful returned to New Zealand after being deported in 2014.

Chris Peau, Jimmy's youngest brother, with some of the memorabilia of the former boxer's career. Photo / Alex Burton

In the resulting 19 years, Peau became a ratings hit for TV boxing promotions, starring on some lucrative fight cards.

But the boxer — who became a national sporting hero after punching his way to a gold medal at the 1986 Edinburgh Commonwealth Games — also suffered numerous body blows, which he was never to recover from.

“In Las Vegas it can be a cruel game,” Chris said of his older brother’s battles.

From being bullied to becoming a punisher

The rich trappings, and dark pitfalls, of the professional scene in Las Vegas are a world away from Jimmy Peau’s introduction to boxing.

While in later life he would prove to be able to handle himself in the ring against some of the world’s best, he was badly bullied as a boy growing up in South Auckland.

By the age of 6, he walked into a small gym in Māngere

A young Jimmy Peau holding one of the first trophies he won in his boxing career. Photo / Supplied

Bridge looking for tips on how to protect himself.

“This old fella called Gerry Preston was the coach and said to Jimmy, ‘What do you want?’” Chris said.

“The rest is history. They built a great relationship.”

Three of his brothers, Niu, Johnny and Chris — who like Jimmy were all born in Auckland — would later follow him into training at the gym at a young age.

But Chris revealed they initially weren’t honest about where they were heading after school studies.

“We were all telling our parents we were off to the library as there was a library next door to the gym and we ended up with bleeding noses from the boxing gym. Our parents said, ‘What the hell is going on?’”

A strong work ethic learned from their parents would see the quartet of young boxers make big inroads in the Auckland junior boxing scene.

“We all travelled in Gerry’s little car. I was the first fight, then Johnny, then Niu, and Jimmy was the last fight,” Chris recalled.

“They were the great memories of the amateur days.

“Gerry was a really good coach ... stern. He was very small in stature but very big in heart and voice. He commanded the respect of us.”

Preston religiously closed all the doors and windows to his small gym, with Chris saying the conditions resembled those of a “sauna”.

And in a bid to keep his weight around the 90kg mark, a teenaged Jimmy Peau would also train in the stifling conditions wearing two pairs of tracksuit pants and two hoodies.

Trainer Gerry Preston flanked by young boxers Bill Handsby, left, and Jimmy Peau in 1987. Photo / New Zealand Herald

“We weren’t allowed to take a breather outside,” Chris said. “If you took a breather outside you weren’t allowed back in.”

As well as boxing training, the future Commonwealth Games champion would run up to the top of One Tree Hill at least three times a week.

One of Preston’s more unique training methods was to take Peau out to his Karaka horse stable and get him to outrun his horses early in the morning.

“He released a couple of horses and just told Jimmy to run. You couldn’t see the horses, but you could hear them coming. There was no health and safety around then,” Chris laughed.

Jimmy Peau excelled in a number of other sports at high school; he was in Onehunga High School’s First XV, an accomplished basketball player, and a school track and field record holder.

But boxing was his real calling.