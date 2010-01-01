Why do we have a crisis?

“Lack of rain,” said Margaret Devlin when the Herald talked to her this week. She’s the chair of Watercare, the council-controlled organisation (CCO) charged with managing Auckland’s water supply and planning for the city’s future needs.

Margaret Devlin. Photo / Supplied Margaret Devlin. Photo / Supplied

Devlin is right, in the obvious way. According to NIWA, we’ve just had the longest spell of dry weather ever recorded in Auckland: 78 days with less than 1mm of rain, from January 20 to April 6. The two neighbouring parts of the country, Waikato and the Far North, came close to the same record.

Watercare stores close to two-thirds of its water in reservoirs, or dams. A small amount comes from underground sources (aquifers) and the remaining third comes from the Waikato River. Currently, the dams are 43 per cent full. At this time of year, they should be at 77 per cent.

To get them back to the “normal” level, Watercare chief executive Raveen Jaduram said in early May, would take “consistent rainfall over many months”.

Watercare chief executive Raveen Jaduram. Photo / Greg Bowker Watercare chief executive Raveen Jaduram. Photo / Greg Bowker

Occasional downpours won’t do it. Remember the heavy rain in the first weekend of May? It raised the storage level by only 0.7 per cent.

Intermittent showers won’t do it either. “The impact of drought can extend for some time after it [the lack of rain] ends,” NIWA meteorologist Ben Noll told the Herald. “This would be the case currently in Auckland with abnormally dry conditions persisting deep into autumn.”



But is lack of rain the true cause of the crisis? Haven’t drought conditions like this been predicted for some time?

Margaret Devlin: “I don’t agree it was predictable.”

Auckland mayor Phil Goff has backed her up. “Climate change experts have warned that more extreme conditions will result from global heating,” he said in written comments this week, “and we have been put on notice. The severity of this drought, however, is not something that Watercare or anybody else predicted.”

Phil Goff, Auckland Mayor. Photo / Michael Craig Phil Goff, Auckland Mayor. Photo / Michael Craig

“Or anybody else”? Haven’t government scientists and a chorus of other voices been warning us for years?

Noll’s colleague, climate scientist Petra Pearce, says on the Niwa website that this year’s drought highlights the projections from Niwa’s regional climate modelling, which shows northern and eastern areas of New Zealand becoming more drought-prone.

“Average rainfall is projected to decrease for those areas, particularly during spring and summer, which . . . is likely to result in more frequent and severe droughts.”

Back to Devlin. Was she saying Watercare has not predicted severe weather conditions related to the climate crisis?

“I’m not saying we don’t take it into account. Watercare has looked at and does continue to look at climate change and its impact on our resources. What I am saying is that the severity of this drought was not predictable.”

Chris Darby, chair of the Auckland Council’s planning committee, disputes that. “On the back of Tasman Tempest (2017), late autumn/early winter drought/low rainfall (2019), and Niwa modelling telling us to prepare for unseasonal droughts, we should have been better informed and better prepared.”

In his view, the council has to “take responsibility for our lack of oversight of Watercare”.

