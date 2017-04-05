Home for Rangi Carroll was the cold, grey concrete of Auckland’s CBD. For five years his bed was a rumpled sleeping bag, his roof the open sky, his walls the inner-city facades and his family and friends were his fellow streeties. But the 57-year-old refused to let how he lived on the city streets shape the way people saw him. “My life is far from destitute ... I’ve become known as someone who achieved anyway,” he told a crowded room at a 2015 TED Talk in Hamilton.

Carroll’s name could be found in almost all of the Auckland City Mission’s activity books; a constant presence at art class, drama club, movie club, client committee and council meetings.

But one thing he seemed to struggle with was getting a job.

Carroll spent five years living on the city streets before he got into a house. But less than a year later he was dead, at just 57.

His life had ended, like so many streeties, more than 20 years earlier than the average life expectancy of New Zealanders.

If death had come to Carroll mere months earlier, it would have happened on the streets. He would have become another homeless death to shock the headlines for some 24 hours before the spotlight moves on.

Instead his death went largely unnoticed by all, except those who knew him best. It became part of the largely invisible toll that homelessness takes on those who’ve lived it, even long after they’ve left the streets.

Those who knew Carroll have little doubt his time spent sleeping rough contributed to him dying years before his time.

Carroll’s life began on February 1, 1960. His teenage years were spent in Kainga, on the outskirts of the small Canterbury town of Kaiapoi.

A school friend describes him as a “bit of a loner” with a “phenomenal wit” who never did like to follow the status quo and had a “pretty dim view of authority and protocol”.

Mario Grinwis, 57, went to Kaiapoi High School with Carroll, in the 1970s. Back then his friend was known as Shawn.

“He was so dry and cynical that where the teacher thought he was being respectful and compliant, he was actually in complete disagreement.”

Despite his tough exterior, Grinwis said, Carroll was a loyal friend.

“He was the sort of guy who would do things for you without batting an eyelid.”

Grinwis knew little about Carroll’s home life and they lost touch after high-school. Some years later they rekindled their friendship, online at least, when his old mate launched a search for him on social media a couple of years ago.

In all their chat, Grinwis says his mate never once mentioned being homeless.

“I was quite shocked. I mean, I don’t know if I would have been in a position at all to help, but I would have liked to have known if he needed some assistance.”

The friends lost contact after they left high school in the 1970s.

Carroll left left without a qualification in the late 1970s but what he did over the subsequent decades was not something the private man shared – even with his fellow streeties.

Friends say he talked little of the past.

Carroll did not pursue further education for almost 30 years, until he began his tertiary studies at the Waikato Institute of Technology in Hamilton almost 30 years later.

He completed various certificate programmes and eventually graduated with a Bachelor of Media Arts in Journalism and in 2009 was given an award as one of the institute’s top adult students.

After graduation he was meant to start work on a doctoral student’s project, but when the funding fell through Carroll headed for the opportunities he thought Auckland could offer him.

He found the big lights of the city streets – but the opportunities he hoped for weren’t to be found.

Rob, 40, became a good friend of Carroll’s after meeting him in an art class in 2014 or 2015 when both were living on the streets.

He said the reasons why they were homeless were not something they talked about.

“We never really got into that, we never discussed why we were homeless. ‘You’re homeless, I’m homeless, aroha, let’s go for a feed’.”

Rob said Carroll was a great intellect who loved a good debate and would always take a stand for what he believed in.

“Yes he was homeless, but he was an intellect that loves talking to anyone and everyone.

“He would hold the fort, stand up and really tell people what homelessness is about, he’s not afraid.”





It was around 2011 when Carroll became one of the more than 50 human bundles seen huddled against a shop wall, or on a quiet alleyway, within a 3km radius of the Auckland Sky Tower.

His favourite place away from the cold was the Auckland City Library. It was there Carroll could read in peace, use the computers and watch a good movie. Carroll also helped set up a regular free-movie session at the central library for his fellow streeties.

At lunchtime he was often seen at Merge Cafe on K Rd, or at the Urban Vineyard church and at other times could be seen at the Auckland City Mission on Hobson St.Carroll was also a regular at the city council meetings – a quiet, but unfearing voice pushing for change for the growing number of streeties.

Auckland councillor Cathy Casey says his words were always valued. “It’s a huge deal to have street people in front of the council committee. He was a very brave man. He had a lot more to give. “He presented as a grumpy old man. You would walk past him on the street, that’s what you would see.“But he wasn’t [like] that at all.”

She says all it took was getting Carroll to open up with a word of greeting and his eyes would light up and “we’d be off”. “It was really nice to walk into a room and know he was there, he would introduce me to other people.”

Casey says meeting Carroll brought home how homelessness could so easily impact any one of us. “It just takes a tragic life event, that’s Rangi [losing a chance at a job]. “You and me we are only one step removed from homelessness ... that’s what you have to bear in mind every time you see a homeless person.”