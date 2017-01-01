The Viva Effect:

"It is such an exciting time being featured in Viva, and especially my first Viva cover — it was a huge affirmation of what I was doing as a young designer and I was incredibly proud." — Juliette Hogan

Viva has always supported Twenty-seven Names and is so incredibly special to us. When we're lucky enough to be showcased in Viva, we're alongside wonderful local talent Viva believes in and loves. As a brand, we want our range of customers to feel reflected in everything we do, and we feel connected to Viva for sharing that ethos too. Viva's fashion pages feature weekly trends while also showing that diversity of colour, gender, age, and background are a staple and not a trend. — Rachel Easting and Anjali Stewart, Twenty-seven Names

"Massive happy birthday. Twenty years is a milestone, it's incredible. So well done and here's to looking forward." — Josh Emett

"Happy birthday and many, many more because Viva's such an essential part of Auckland life." — Kate Sylvester

"Many happy returns Viva. I’m so proud to have been a small part in your illustrious history. Every Wednesday morning, without fail, my phone would ring off the hook with readers wanting to know about the bag on the latest cover, where to get a certain lipstick, or even to talk about how lovely the food looked. I loved that sense of engagement and ownership readers felt towards Viva. When I went on to magazines, I never heard a peep out of them. Such is the power of Viva, especially now you’re in your prime." — Fiona Hawtin, former Viva editor

"My Favourite Viva moments would probably be the thrill I always get seeing our product on the cover. Knowing it will be seen by everyone we want to see it. Viva has endured as a guide for all things good and I look forward to 20 more good years." — Murray Crane, Crane Brothers

"I think Viva has brought style in a way that we really needed at the time. Congratulations. Ageing like J.Lo!" — Stacey Morrison

“Let's be honest, Viva really works hard! When they featured Miss Crabb in the very early days our phone would ring off the hook each Wednesday and we would make so many sales. We love what Viva does! I love how VIVA always has the finger on the pulse at very level. They nail the NZ fashion news every week with something interesting and for everyone, it's a special mix.” — Kristine Crabb, Miss Crabb

Great international cities always have a publication that reveals, celebrates and chronicles their culture, their inhabitants and their lifestyles. Throughout a very transitional period in the development of Auckland, Viva has been there talking to us about fashion, beauty, design, food, travel and other aspirational matters. In an increasingly globalised world it has been a guide helping us all to appreciate and value the merit of what we have and produce right here in our own city. — Greg Murrell, Ryder Salon