The barometer of all that's new, hip and relevant, Viva is vital for those who want to stay ahead of the game when it comes to the latest fashion, the best restaurants, the coolest bars, the most innovative architecture and design, and the best places to take a holiday. Viva leads change and reflects change, capturing the zeitgeist of our city and our community with thought-provoking stories, inspirational photo shoots, and an endless supply of ways to have fun. As this story shows, we've all come a long way in 20 years. Here's to the future — and the good things in life! Join us in taking a scroll down memory lane.
— Amanda Linnell, managing editor
The evolution of Viva
The Viva Effect:
"It is such an exciting time being featured in Viva, and especially my first Viva cover — it was a huge affirmation of what I was doing as a young designer and I was incredibly proud." — Juliette Hogan
Viva has always supported Twenty-seven Names and is so incredibly special to us. When we're lucky enough to be showcased in Viva, we're alongside wonderful local talent Viva believes in and loves. As a brand, we want our range of customers to feel reflected in everything we do, and we feel connected to Viva for sharing that ethos too. Viva's fashion pages feature weekly trends while also showing that diversity of colour, gender, age, and background are a staple and not a trend. — Rachel Easting and Anjali Stewart, Twenty-seven Names
"Massive happy birthday. Twenty years is a milestone, it's incredible. So well done and here's to looking forward." — Josh Emett
"Happy birthday and many, many more because Viva's such an essential part of Auckland life." — Kate Sylvester
"Many happy returns Viva. I’m so proud to have been a small part in your illustrious history. Every Wednesday morning, without fail, my phone would ring off the hook with readers wanting to know about the bag on the latest cover, where to get a certain lipstick, or even to talk about how lovely the food looked. I loved that sense of engagement and ownership readers felt towards Viva. When I went on to magazines, I never heard a peep out of them. Such is the power of Viva, especially now you’re in your prime." — Fiona Hawtin, former Viva editor
"My Favourite Viva moments would probably be the thrill I always get seeing our product on the cover. Knowing it will be seen by everyone we want to see it. Viva has endured as a guide for all things good and I look forward to 20 more good years." — Murray Crane, Crane Brothers
"I think Viva has brought style in a way that we really needed at the time. Congratulations. Ageing like J.Lo!" — Stacey Morrison
“Let's be honest, Viva really works hard! When they featured Miss Crabb in the very early days our phone would ring off the hook each Wednesday and we would make so many sales. We love what Viva does! I love how VIVA always has the finger on the pulse at very level. They nail the NZ fashion news every week with something interesting and for everyone, it's a special mix.” — Kristine Crabb, Miss Crabb
Great international cities always have a publication that reveals, celebrates and chronicles their culture, their inhabitants and their lifestyles. Throughout a very transitional period in the development of Auckland, Viva has been there talking to us about fashion, beauty, design, food, travel and other aspirational matters. In an increasingly globalised world it has been a guide helping us all to appreciate and value the merit of what we have and produce right here in our own city. — Greg Murrell, Ryder Salon
Juliette Hogan photographed by Babiche Martens before the opening of her Ponsonby store in 2007.
Twenty-Seven Names on the cover of Viva Daily in 2018.
Josh Emett photographed by Norrie Montgomery with wife Helen at Viva's 20th birthday party in 2018.
Kate Sylvester photographed for Viva in her workroom in 2004.
Crane Brothers photographed by Guy Coombes for a Viva cover in 2015.
Kristine Crabb photographed for Viva by Babiche Martens in 2009 with Steve Dunstan and Dan Buckley.
Greg Murrell, photographed by Babiche Martens, celebrating the opening of his Britomart salon in 2012.
Rachel Mills portrait for Viva by Guy Coombes in 2015.
Tanya Carlson photographed by Babiche Martens for Viva Daily 2017.
Wynn Crawshaw photographed by Rebecca Zephyr Thomas for the cover of Viva's 2018 Fashion Week issue.
Liz Findlay and Dayne Johnston photographed by Babiche Martens for Viva Daily 2017.
Deadly Ponies' My Little Ponies inspired collection photographed by Babiche Martens for a Viva cover in 2017.
Chris Dobbs photographed by Norrie Montgomery with Mikhail Gherman at Viva's 20th birthday party in 2018.
"Growing up way out west, our internet connection has always been painfully slow, it’s often not worth trying. So, I would hold out every Wednesday for the Viva to arrive with Mum and Dad’s daily Herald subscription. They both knew not to get rid of it until I had read it cover to cover. It was my one regular insight into the glamorous world of fashion, my bible, and I looked up to those who graced the pages. Little did I know that I would get to be one of them one day!" — Rachel Mills
“I’ve always loved being featured in Viva so it’s a hard choice, but having the ‘Party Issue’ Viva cover in November 2015 featuring one of my favourite dresses of all time – the Exhibition Dress in a lurex animal print – was amazing. We custom made that dress for Samantha Hayes for the Vodafone Music Awards – and we absolutely loved it at Carlson. As always, Dan Ahwa’s impeccable styling brought it to life, and made for a sensational cover. Two years later, when we opened up the Red Carpet archives for sale, both samples were the first to go.” — Tanya Carlson
"The most memorable moment for me is being on the cover during Fashion Week. A huge career high. Thank you. For me, Viva is a kind of community. Reading Viva is a bit like reading the newsletter of a club or group you belong to and that club is our city!" — Wynn Crawshaw, Wynn Hamlyn
"Viva has been a weekly publication I always look forward to every Wednesday. It is always a mid-week highlight to flick through the pages and be inspired by what the team has presented. I feel very honoured my travel diaries have been featured three times on Paris, New York and Antwerp. Thank you Viva, wishing you another 20 years of beautiful work!" — Dayne Johnston, Zambesi
"I love Viva. I think you have great content and you seem to pull it all together brilliantly every week. I am incredibly busy — as we all are — and Viva is there to tell me what I need to know: what everyone else is doing in fashion, beauty, restaurants, art, cooking and travel, as well as other great articles. For example, I was not aware of the wonderful documentary 'Yellow is Forbidden' but because of the cover and feature in Viva, I immediately went to see it in the Film Festival and had the bonus of a Q and A with Pietra Brettkelly, a fascinating New Zealand film-maker. Without Viva I may have missed this, so thank you Viva!" — Jane Daniels
"For as long as I can remember I have subconsciously seeked out the paper every Wednesday for Viva. Something that is so accessible yet offers a sense of escapism. After reading Viva for so long the first time we were featured in Viva was a huge rush and a massive moment for us. An amazing moment was when Viva featured a campaign we created on our staff with one picture of our oldest standing staff member Jane, it was not only memorable for me but everyone involved in the Deadly Ponies family." — Liam Bowden, Deadly Ponies
"It would be easy to take the idea of ‘the good things in life’ and create something frivolous, but Viva has never been that. People have connected with it for the past 20 years because they trust it: to be in Viva means something. It supports local industries, creates sales, spotlights young talent and celebrates industry leaders. It’s smart and funny. It sets an agenda each week and makes people happy! I’m so proud to be part of the Viva legacy.
One of my favourite memories was creating the 2015 pet issue; a great example of Viva’s multi-platform might: a Wednesday issue that surprised and delighted print readers; online content that nailed the brand’s sense of humour." — Zoe Walker, former associate editor
"My best Viva memories are of their parties. Always a good vibe, and an amazing opportunity to catch up with people in the creative industries, from icons of New Zealand fashion to emerging talent." — Chris Dobbs, Working Style
Cheers to 20 years Viva!
