Watch movies set in the nation’s capital – say, All the President’s Men – and you might think this is a city of bureaucrats meeting over power breakfasts or in steakhouses.

In times past, maybe. Not now. Washington, DC is renowned for its variety of international cuisine around the city and its suburbs. Since the Michelin Guide published its first DC edition in 2017, it has awarded its stars to no less than 24 restaurants, with another 100 notables spotlighted in the 2023 guide.

Chef Pepe Moncayo’s Cranes is the proud holder of a much-coveted star. The Barcelona-born chef worked at three-star restaurants in his home country before moving to Singapore and visiting Japan to refine his fascination with Spanish-Japanese fusion cuisine. Cranes, opened in 2018, re-jigged during Covid to high-end takeout and deliveries, earned its star in 2021 and has retaken its place among the capital’s finest establishments.

Moncayo has seen plenty of changes in that time, all for the better: “A lot of people in the industry will always say that this city 15 years ago, 10 years ago, was a desert for a good restaurant – the only thing that you could find was fast food and steakhouses. Cranes took over an old steakhouse that had been sitting on the site for 20 years, so that’s a good sign of the changes that are happening in the city.

“That was before the first publication of Michelin five years ago. Now chefs are coming into the city, they are being motivated to deliver to the standards of Michelin. People who were already here were also pushing themselves to get to that level. It’s very dynamic.”