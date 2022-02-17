“Vertical farming” to help feed the world

Inside the towers - which soar up to 12m high and are built on small parcels of land - perfect year-round growing conditions can be created anywhere in the world, any time of the year.

Vertical farms may be a common sight in New Zealand in the near future. IGS has clients across four continents, including Australia, and is in the early stages of talking to interested groups in New Zealand.

“We are at the exploratory stage, but there are all kinds of reasons why vertical farming will work in New Zealand,” Farquhar says. “We see it as a key to the future of farming, but we are not going to take over the farming industry, nor will it replace traditional farming.

“On its own, vertical farming won’t solve world hunger or climate change – but it is one answer and, we believe, will help in both cases. Ultimately we think up to 30 per cent of the world’s diet could be grown in vertical farms.

“If we are to make it to 2100, we need to re-think much of how we live now; vertical farming is a key element in that re-think.”