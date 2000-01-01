“In Ireland there are no strangers.

Just friends you are yet to meet.” Irish saying

For Kiwis craving authentic experiences in naturally beautiful places, engaging with Ireland’s character-filled locals means an unforgettable journey into the heart of this enchanting island.

Not many destinations around the world can list as an attraction the warmth and humour of the locals but Ireland’s welcoming and witty population tend to ensure a trip to the Emerald Isle is measured in warmth other than that coming from an open fire in a pub.

A few years back, one of the judges of a travel awards competition told the Irish Independent how a friendly smile, a helpful manner and genuine interest in people had helped shape the Irish attitude to visitors: "What visitors constantly come back to is the people they engaged with," he said. "When we ask visitors what it is about the people, it's the smile. Irish people will smile at you, and without a word, that smile uniquely says, 'I'm not a threat, I'm only here to help, how are you getting on?' A smile can say so much; that gets mentioned a lot.

"There's a genuineness to the Irish - they're not being polite because they've been trained to be, it's very relaxed. It's not manufactured friendliness, it's a really authentic connection. They feel Irish people are genuinely interested in where they came from and why they came here, even to the point where the Irish love to say, 'Do you know what you should do…' and give them recommendations of where to go. It really makes Ireland quite magical compared to other destinations."