A BAD MASTER

Mal Frost’s dad Ian was proud of his brand new 65-inch TV – but he never got to watch it.

Fire destroyed his TV, his house, and took his life. Mal, himself a firefighter, still reels from the impact of his father’s death three years ago – but the firefighter in him acknowledges this tragedy is an object lesson in the speed and brutality of a house fire and how vital it is for householders to be aware of the need for working smoke alarms, escape routes and what to do if faced with an out-of-control blaze.

“Dad rang me a couple of days before he died and said: ‘Guess what? I’ve got a 65-inch TV on the wall – want to come round and watch the All Blacks on Saturday night?’ He was very proud of it – but I’d already committed to something else. In the end, he went out on Saturday night to watch the game elsewhere. The fire happened early the next morning – he never got to watch his TV.”

Mal says it was a “freakish” fire. Investigators at Ian’s Foxton Beach home concluded that it started with heat radiating from a nail in the chimney flue – even though Ian, 84, had not lit a fire that night.

Mal, 59, lives in nearby Bunnythorpe where he is an experienced station officer for the local fire brigade. As befits the father of a seasoned firefighter, Ian seemed to have done everything right. He had working smoke alarms, the chimney where the fire started had been swept and cleaned and he knew what his escape route would be if a fire broke out.

Ian was no frail 84-year-old. He was active, mobile and quite capable of dealing with the stairs in his two-storey home. Before his partner died, Ian would head off for weeks on end in camper van journeys around New Zealand.

But he couldn’t outrun this fire. Mal says his father had come down in the early morning to use the downstairs toilet. Whether Ian had heard the fire or his well-placed smoke alarms had sounded, no one knows for sure – but Ian opened a door, fuelling an already intense blaze with oxygen.

Ian made it to the back door, unbolting it, but the flames overtook him. It would have been, says Mal, a painful death. “If you hold an empty bag of potato chips over a flame, it will crumple into a ball. That’s what happens to your lungs.

“They are cruel things, fires – like the old saying about it being a good servant but a bad master. In the right conditions, a fire can double in intensity every nine seconds.”

“People must go to their local station and pick up a kit,” says Mal. “They have to draw a diagram of the house and make sure every member knows how to get out and where to assemble. In a fire, get down, get low, and get out.”

When he heard the callout to his dad’s house, Mal grabbed his helmet and other firefighting gear. When he arrived at the fire, he was greeted by a firefighter colleague. “When I said it was my dad’s house, he went as white as a sheet and said, ‘Oh, I am so sorry…’ and I knew my dad wasn’t coming out of that house.”

There’s one final irony which emphasises the vicious speed of fires like this – Ian’s house was five doors down from the Foxton Beach fire station.

That, says Mal, is about two lengths of fire hose away.