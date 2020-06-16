Federated Farmers says it is relieved that its advocacy for farmers to be able to apply for endorsements to use prohibited firearms for pest control has succeeded.

A Supplementary Order Paper was introduced to the Arms Legislation Bill today that allowed agricultural and forestry businesses to apply for endorsements to use prohibited firearms for pest control as part of their business operations - without having to establish a separate pest control company to carry out the work.

"Since the prohibition of centrefire and large magazine capacity semi-automatic firearms from general ownership in New Zealand, Federated Farmers has been working with the Government to ensure that those farming properties with significant pest animal problems will still be able to access the pest control tools they need, while not compromising public safety," said Federated Farmers rural security spokesman Miles Anderson.

"We would like to thank NZ First for their common sense approach to this matter, and the wider Government for recognising that there remains a limited need for the controlled use of these firearms in rural New Zealand".

Landowners who required prohibited firearms for pest control would be able to apply for an endorsement to do so as part of their existing business, the same as DoC, Regional Council and professional pest control staff do, Feds said in a statement.

There will be a strict vetting and qualification criteria for farmers, who will have to clearly demonstrate their suitability.

Farmers will also have to prove that prohibited firearms were needed to control the economic and environmental damage of problem species such as feral pigs, feral goats, deer, wallabies, rabbits, hares and Canada geese.