Victoria Kaye-Simmons.

“It’s not easy to dig yourself out of a hole, especially if you have managed to accumulate debt.

“It’s a challenging time. You just have to look at the cost of food now.”

Levin Budget Service recently tendered for continued Ministry of Social Development funding and was awarded the contract to cover the Horowhenua and Kāpiti region for three years.

The free service has offices in Levin and Ōtaki, open every Thursday from 10am to 1pm, and has financial mentors based at the Work and Income office in Levin, with plans to have mentors available through Work and Income offices in Otaki and Foxton. Financial mentors will also visit Shannon.

There are plans to work with businesses in the region as a way of engaging with employees who might need advice.

Kaye-Simmons, who has chaired the service for the past eight years, said the service was staffed by competent financial mentors and the funding was an acknowledgement of their good work. Financial mentors were trained and certified to assist anyone in financial distress.

“Our funding has been increased to allow our incredible team to expand our service. We now have the contract to provide budgeting services right across the Horowhenua and Kāpiti districts,” she said.

“We provide a community-based service offering advice without charge to individuals and families. We are here to empower individuals and families to manage their finances more effectively in a non-judgmental, confidential environment.

“There is no embarrassment. Everyone is there to help.

“Appointments can be face to face or via telephone; whatever works best for the individual.”

The service is at 32a Bristol St, Levin, and the CAB Office in Ōtaki. Phone 0800 3686 924. Email info@levinbudgetservice.org.nz