The working class poor living from pay cheque to pay cheque are benefiting from budgeting advice.
Anyone living from pay cheque to pay cheque is encouraged to seek free advice from budgeting services to avoid spinning out in a cycle of debt.
Levin Budget Service chairwoman Victoria Kaye-Simmons said times were tough and more people than ever across the social spectrum were seeking budgeting advice.
“It’s everybody. Working-class poor is a reality. People tend to stereotype but there are people everywhere that can benefit from helpful advice and are seeking advice,” she said.
“There are families that have two incomes and it doesn’t take much: an increase in mortgage repayments, increase in rent or an unexpected expense like a medical bill, a relationship break-up or a job loss, to create a cycle of debt.
“One or more of these issues affect many households.
The free service has offices in Levin and Ōtaki, open every Thursday from 10am to 1pm, and has financial mentors based at the Work and Income office in Levin, with plans to have mentors available through Work and Income offices in Otaki and Foxton. Financial mentors will also visit Shannon.
There are plans to work with businesses in the region as a way of engaging with employees who might need advice.
Kaye-Simmons, who has chaired the service for the past eight years, said the service was staffed by competent financial mentors and the funding was an acknowledgement of their good work. Financial mentors were trained and certified to assist anyone in financial distress.
“Our funding has been increased to allow our incredible team to expand our service. We now have the contract to provide budgeting services right across the Horowhenua and Kāpiti districts,” she said.
“We provide a community-based service offering advice without charge to individuals and families. We are here to empower individuals and families to manage their finances more effectively in a non-judgmental, confidential environment.
“There is no embarrassment. Everyone is there to help.
“Appointments can be face to face or via telephone; whatever works best for the individual.”
The service is at 32a Bristol St, Levin, and the CAB Office in Ōtaki. Phone 0800 3686 924. Email info@levinbudgetservice.org.nz