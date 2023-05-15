There was a $10,000 prize purse for the Levin Central Bowling Club tournament.

It’s well known for its infectious camaraderie. And the hospitality? The spreads coming from the kitchen each day were delicious.

But despite all the laughs and the lunches, a $10,000 prize purse went a long way to ensuring a capacity field for an annual lawn bowls tournament held in Levin.

Bowlers from as far south as Wanaka and as far north as Tauranga again entered the annual Wheelhouse Sports Bar Open Fours tournament at Central Levin Bowling Club at the weekend - no doubt keen to take home the thick slice of the spoils.

Central Levin Bowling Club went through a lot of food catering for bowlers who entered the annual tournament at the weekend.

Now in its 13th year, the tournament again attracted a full field of 32 teams and a total of 128 bowlers. With a healthy contingent of supporters, almost every motel in town had the full house sign up.

Jenny Gray, Bea Gray and Janet Montieth were among the volunteers at Levin Central Bowling Club who helped feed 128 bowlers for three days.

Tournament convener David Gray said fortunately the weather played it part, enabling a full three days of competition, and the two natural greens played well. The prize purse always attracts a high class of bowler, with a splattering of familiar faces and regional representatives in among the teams.

“Weather plays a big part in the event and fortunately this year was played in brilliant conditions throughout,” he said.

Nicky Morgan from the Paekakariki Bowling Club shows good form at the Central Levin Bowling Club tournament.

Gray said many of the teams re-booked a spot for the tournament next year, and re-booked at their motel again for next year before going home.

“With the exception of Saturday night, the club provides all meals free to the competitors, and, for a small charge, to any supporter or visitor. The high standard of catering, and the entertainment offered makes this tournament the highlight of the season for most participants,” he said.

Junior bowler Peter Madden in action for the Central Levin Bowling Club team.

The major spoils this year went to the Manawatū team of Dean Gilshnan (skip), Ross Ellery, Graeme Cooley, and Tim Hook. Runners-up were a Marton team skipped by Scotty McGavin, while a Manawatū team skipped by Terry Johnson was third.

Gray said the club appreciated the support of its main sponsors Wheelhouse Sports Bar and Kapiti NuLook.

Dereck Taylor in action for the Paekakariki Bowling Club team at the annual Levin Central Bowling Club tournament.

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ on Air.