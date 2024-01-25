Tim Costley.

KĀPITI/HOROWHENUA MATTERS

OPINION

What a fantastic long weekend we’ve just had. I hope that like me, you enjoyed the sunshine and made the most of our great region.

On Friday I joined protesters in Waikanae, protesting the November ‘21 decision to close Waikanae Bridge one-way for the current work. Our democratic system has checks and balances which means I can’t come in as the local MP and “order” NZTA how it must run traffic management, no matter how logical or sensible a change might be.

Rest assured I’m fully supportive of all the local efforts to get the situation fixed, and so is our minister to the limit of his democratic ability. Ultimately I’m here as an advocate, not autocrat, but I will work tirelessly to improve the situation, and get the best of what we’re stuck with. Change is needed.

Over the weekend was the Horowhenua AP&I Show in Levin. This was a really special occasion. It was the first time the Royal Agricultural Society (RAS) has held the NZ “Royal Show” outside a major centre, and a real privilege for Levin to host this in the RAS centenary year.

It shows just what a top-class event Kyle, Jill and all the volunteers and committee put on. I loved being at the show, presenting awards, chatting to everyone who came to visit, and simply enjoying a great day out. Special congratulations to local residents Diana and Gilbert Timms on being made Life Members of the RAS.

Local MP Tim Costley attended and opened the AP&I Show this year and is seen with members of the vintage machinery club who won the outdoor trade spaces.

This week I’ve covered almost everywhere between Foxton and Wellington. I’m spending the day with Ngāti Raukawa for the Raukawatanga Day with local teachers in Foxton, and I’m hoping to make it to the Muaūpokotanga Day also.

I’m visiting Te Kahu Tiu (a youth justice programme aimed at diverting young men from a lifetime in the criminal justice system) and working my way around local businesses impacted by the Waikanae Bridge closure.

Next week I’ll be in Parliament from Tuesday to Friday. A key focus there will be tackling the cost of living crisis as well as other challenges. It’s really pleasing to see initiatives we passed before Christmas have had a very real impact, such as a halving of assaults or incidents in hospital EDs over Christmas.

Enjoy the last week before schools start again, and I hope to see you around our community soon.

Tim