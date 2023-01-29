Water restrictions remain for most of Horowhenua

There are currently restrictions on garden hose and sprinkler use in Levin, Ōhau, Foxton and Foxton Beach. Photo / NZME

Horowhenua residents are being asked to be mindful of their water usage and not to loiter in the shower.

Levin, Ōhau, Foxton and Foxton Beach remain under Level 2 water restrictions, and a list of water conservation suggestions have been released by Horowhenua District Council. Water restrictions range from Level 1 to Level 4, with Level 1 being the least severe.

Commercial customers with very high water demands are advised to take all practicable measures to reduce water use and to contact HDC before any planned major water use.

Garden sprinklers can only be used from 5am to 7am, and from 7pm to 9pm for houses with even street numbers on even dates, and houses with odd numbers on odd dates.

Level 2 water restrictions are currently in force in Levin, Ōhau, Foxton and Foxton Beach. Photo / Dean Purcell

Handheld hoses, watering cans or buckets can be used on your odd/even dates, at any time. Hosing of paved areas is banned unless cleaning is required as a result of an accident, fire, health hazard or other emergency.

Filling new or empty swimming pools and spas is banned, although portable paddling pools no larger than 100 litres can be filled using a garden hose at any time. Existing swimming pools and spas can be topped up between 6am and 8am, and 5pm and 7pm on Wednesdays.

HDC has released some tips to reduce water usage:

Turn off the tap while brushing teeth or shaving.

Check your toilet cistern, taps, and pipes for leaks or overflow.

Use a bucket of water and a soft sponge or mop for outdoor cleaning jobs.

Sweep up garden waste, rather than hosing it away.

Do only full loads in the washing machine and dishwasher.

Take shorter showers.

Use a bowl or plug in the sink when washing vegetables or hand-washing dishes.

Install a dual-flush toilet cistern.

For any enquiries, please contact the council via phoning 06 366 0999 or visiting their website: enquiries@horowhenua.govt.nz.

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ on Air.