Police have tips for anyone receiving Christmas parcels by post or courier to help avoid the potential for theft. Photo / Andrew Warner

With many people choosing to buy presents online this Christmas, NZ Post and police have issued warnings for people to be vigilant, least their parcel go wandering.

NZ Post and police have issued a joint statement that includes tips on how to keep sent items secure, with an estimated two million parcels being delivered weekly in the lead up to Christmas.

If you order a parcel and suspect you might not be home when it is delivered, there are options. NZ Post’s strategic contracts and relationships general manager James Purdie said there were delivery options.

“If you’re not going to be home, there’s our leave my parcel service, where you can tell us a safe spot to leave your parcel on your property,” he said.

Levin-based NZ Post driver Hayden Marshall.

Alternatively, a parcel could be sent direct to any NZ Post location.

Police were also urging the public to report any thefts from letterboxes immediately. If a parcel is stolen after NZ Post completes delivery of the item, the theft becomes a police matter and needs to be reported to the police.

Other top tips to reduce the risk of mail theft include:

• Clear your letterbox in a timely manner

• Put a hold on your mail delivery if you’re going away

• Provide clear delivery instructions for couriers to leave a package safely hidden or secured within your property

• Install security cameras and/or security camera messaging near your letterbox or front of property

• Where practical consider click and collect over delivery

Police were encouraging anyone noticing suspicious activity, such as people loitering around letterboxes or properties, to contact police immediately by phoning 105 or submitting a 105 report online.

Police were also encouraging people to join a Neighbourhood Support group as it can be a good way to deter theft.

