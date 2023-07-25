The man was airlifted to Palmerston North Hospital in a serious condition.

The man was airlifted to Palmerston North Hospital in a serious condition.

Melissa Green was making fresh bread rolls at the Waitarere Beach Four Square this morning when a man came in with a stab wound to his torso.

She took him to a quiet place and sat him down, rolled a tea towel tight, and applied pressure to his wound.

Green left her co-workers in charge of the shop and rang emergency services, who were there within 10 minutes.

“He was a young guy in trouble and needed help. I’m just glad he’s in the right place now getting help,” she said.

The man’s condition was described as serious and he was taken by ambulance to a helicopter nearby and immediately airlifted to Palmerston North Hospital.

A police spokesperson said the man’s injuries were serious, and not sustained at the store but at an address nearby. The man had gone to the store for help.

A 27-year-old Palmerston North woman was arrested by police and taken into custody. She is due to appear in Levin District Court tomorrow charged with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Police said there was no cause for concern for the wider Waitarere Beach community.

Green said she hoped the man was okay.

“He was quite calm, a little bit shaky. He was bleeding and obviously a little bit stressed. He was more worried about his mother though, if she would be worrying about it,” she said.

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ on Air.