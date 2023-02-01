Waitarere Beach Surf Lifesaving Club lifeguards Andrew Burns and Josh Sawyer.

Two Waitarere Beach Surf Life Saving Club lifeguards who pulled a struggling man from the surf have had their efforts recognised with an award.

Andrew Burns and Josh Sawyer had joined a club working bee in early December and went for a swim once the mahi was done.

Further down the beach a Waitarere Beach warden happened to see a fisherman thrown from his boat by the surf, and managed to alert Burns and Sawyer. Burns was surf club vice-captain, while Sawyer, 14, had qualified as a surf lifeguard only a week earlier.

The pair grabbed rescue tubes from the club and were driven by wardens to the water’s edge where the man was last seen.

Burns said he could make out a head bobbing up and down, while Sawyer said he couldn’t see the man at all. It was apparent the man was in real danger of drowning and time was critical because he wasn’t wearing a lifejacket and was clothed.

Sawyer was first to hit the water and swam out to the man, with Burns arriving moments later. They worked together to secure him into the rescue tube. The conditions were bad enough that it required both their efforts to bring the man back to the safety of the shore.

During the rescue they had to contend with an unforeseen hazard. The throttle on the man’s boat was stuck on speed. It circled them at close range numerous times until eventually coming to rest ashore.

“It kept going around and around us until it finally beached,” Sawyer said.

They had managed to get the man to shore and monitored his condition for the next 15 minutes. Once on his feet, the man refused any further medical attention and left the beach of his own accord.

A few weeks later he visited the club to thank Sawyer and Burns. He brought with him crayfish and paua, and heartfelt appreciation.

“He was very grateful,” Burns said.

Burns and Sawyer were presented with an award from Surf Live Saving New Zealand sponsor BP in the Rescue of the Month awards, earning $300 of BP gift vouchers for the club, and a framed citation.

BP Rescue of the Month awards recognise operational excellence by surf lifeguards. Surf Life Saving Clubs can nominate their members for outstanding execution of their skills and training in searches, rescues, first-aids and other incidents.

SLSNZ is the national association representing 74 surf lifesaving clubs with more than 18,000 members, including more than 4500 volunteer surf lifeguards, routinely saving lives. It was a charity and relied on commercial partners, foundations and trusts for donations and financial contributions to support the volunteer lifeguard service.

