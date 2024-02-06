Muaūpoko’s annual Waitangi Day celebrations attracted hundreds of people looking to enjoy each other’s company, listen to great music and learn about volunteer fire services, services for older people, courses for young ones and discuss health service options. Also available were massages, face-painting, bouncy castles, a soccer pitch, a safe place for the older folk to sit, chat and be out of the sun for a while, and much more.

While Levin Old Boys battled Kāpiti Old Boys at the cricket pitch down the road, with a fair number of spectators egging the local team on, many locals mingled to enjoy the food, drinks and music on offer this year. MTA staff and members of Muaūpoko lend a hand anywhere help was needed. One minute you found them at the sausage sizzle - the next, pouring coffee in the kaumātua tent, selling T-shirts at another, announcing the next act to go on stage or assembling a hāngī pack at the other end of the park.

Here are some impressions of the day.

The soccer pitch at Donnelly Park.

The local volunteer fire brigade were there with trucks, including a really old one, and allowed kids an opportunity to sit in the front seat of each one.

Cooking the sausages and frying the onions was no problem for high school principals Grant Congdon and Guy Reichenbach.

Doreen and Dwayne from HLC/Life to the Max were there to talk about the range of courses and other services they offer young people.

Making the perfect sausage sammy is just one of many skills possessed by Waea Kelly.

Members of Muaūpoko could be found at a number of different stands and stations throughout the day - they can be seen here providing a free sausage sizzle for all.

There was also an opportunity for young talents to show off what they can do.

The horizontal bungy was popular with the young ones.

A musician performs on the mobile stage provided by Woodhaven Gardens.