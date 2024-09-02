Fitzgibbon said she knew she could do well in the race, which was held in Townsville, Australia, because she was a good runner and swimmer.

The race started shortly before 8am due to the heat, and Fitzgibbon said she was focusing on getting her transitions right and avoiding penalties, and doing her best.

“I have very high standards for myself, and knowing that I had been selected to represent New Zealand and that everyone around me supported me, I was honestly quite excited.”

Courtney Fitzgibbon during the race.

Coming up to the end of the race, she said she knew she was in good contention for a medal position, but “as I ran through the finish line, I was only 99% sure that I had won”.

“I was pretty sure I had won so I was pretty stoked, but mostly I couldn’t believe it.”

It wasn’t Fitzgibbon’s first international race — this year she also raced in the World ISF Cross Country Championship in Africa, the Australian Track and Field Championship in Adelaide, and the Oceania Track and Field Championship in Fiji.

For those events she was only running because that is her main sport. Fitzgibbon, who swims with the Levin Swimming Club, said she had done only three aquathlons prior to this one.

“I have always been a swimmer, and have continued it as cross-training for my running. When I learned aquathlon was a thing about two years ago, it was a no-brainer to tie both of my favourite sports together.”

Fitzgibbon said her training schedule changed every day and every week, but she typically had one big day a week where she got up at 5.30am to swim before school, and then after school, she would head to Massey University in Palmerston North for a running workout, getting home about 6pm.

“It’s quite a big day, but ‘hard days hard, easy days easy’ is a good motto for it.”

She said her parents, who have been involved in sports their whole lives, were some of her biggest mentors, along with her coach, Kent Horner.

“My parents and my coach provide heaps of support and knowledge that I’m super-grateful for.”

Fitzgibbon said she was aiming for a running scholarship to a university in the US next year, so she will leave New Zealand in August — meaning she won’t be able to compete in next year’s aquathlon.

“Aquathlon has been an awesome event but ultimately, running is where I will be furthering my career for now, and to get an education in the States is an amazing opportunity.”

In the meantime, though, she’s going to take a small break from international competitions and train for the upcoming track season, which starts in December.

“I’m pretty excited for the journey ahead, but so grateful for the year I’ve had and the countries I’ve been to.”