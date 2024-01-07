Access to Waikawa Beach at the end of Manga Pirau Street runs across private land and was blocked off by its owners.

Horowhenua District Council said it received a considerable number of enquiries regarding the establishment of temporary vehicle access at Waikawa Beach. “We appreciate the community’s engagement and want to ensure that we are addressing the requests with care and consideration,” sdaid CEO Monique Davidson.

“Unfortunately, we are unable to proceed with any temporary works due to the absence of a valid resource consent. We want to assure the community that their input is highly valued, and an opportunity to provide feedback on the council’s options for vehicle access will be provided from tomorrow at https://letskorero.horowhenua.govt.nz/WaikawaBeachAccess.

“The council is approaching this matter with care for a fair consultation. We urge the public to refrain from disrupting the process by taking matters into their own hands. We have a duty of care under the Resource Management Act - any breaches of the Act may lead to an investigation. Your understanding and co-operation during this process are greatly appreciated.

“We understand that this might not be the answer the community were hoping for and apologise for any disappointment caused. Unfortunately, a quick resolution is not feasible without the necessary resource consent in place. We remain committed to maintaining open communication with the community, and look forward to receiving your valuable feedback on Let’s Kōrero.”