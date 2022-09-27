A vehicle has collided with a mobility scooter at a major pedestrian crossing in Levin.

The intersection between Oxford and Queen Sts is closed in all directions as emergency crews cordon off the area.

Large temporary tarpaulin screens have been erected around the crash area. A truck and trailer unit remains stationary mid-turn, resting diagonally across the intersection.

Police were called shortly after 2.20pm.

Diversions in place, with traffic sent around the main street and linking up with State Highway One further north and further south.

Motorists should expect delays and avoid the area, if possible.