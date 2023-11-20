The Vaughan whānau had a great day on the water last Saturday. Children and grandchildren of Foxton Beach boat builder Warren Vaughan gathered at the Foxton River Loop for some boating, all in vessels built by Warren. It was the chance for him to launch his latest creation, the Ida May, and hold its maiden voyage cruising up and down a stretch of the loop.

Two kayaks and another larger boat were also launched and provided an opportunity for the family to show their boating skills, not that hard for a family full of water rats.

Richard Ellis accompanies father-in-law Warren Vaughan for another run in the Ida May.

Warren Vaughan has already started on his latest project: a 4.2m sailing boat designed by John Welsford.

The Horowhenua Chronicle profiled Warren’s boat-building prowess (Friday January 27, 2023, page 17; and https://www.nzherald.co.nz/horowhenua-chronicle/news/active-retirement-keeps-foxton-beach-boat-builder-young-of-mind/OKFSYMV7MBDNXAON7RSGWNUWPU/) and was invited to observe the launch.

The Ida May was named after Warren’s mum. The plans for the boat, a 4.8m canoe-stern launch, came out of a magazine and was designed by David Payne, curator of the Sydney Maritime Museum in 1995. “I wanted a boat to go around a 1930s engine I had, an old proper marine motor,” said Vaughan.

He said he and his family had a great time. “It was wonderful to have the whole family there.”

Warren Vaughan, boat builder and captain of his own vessel(s) is ready to launch his latest labour of love.

He said he had started with the two kayaks years ago and then progressed from there after retirement. He already has several plans on the shelf for more boats. “I think you need to keep active in retirement or you end up in a box real quick.”