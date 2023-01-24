Kathy Knowles and Geoff Webb provided the trifecta in the plum sauce division at Horowhenua AP & I show last weekend.

There’s often a top-secret recipe behind every winning entry at the home industries section of the annual Horowhenua AP & I Show.

It might be that the winning plum sauce or raspberry jam recipe has been whispered down through generations, or handed down on a torn and tattered piece of paper that’s hidden in the back of the family cookbook.

Sticking loosely to time-honoured recipes proved the difference again last weekend when the trifecta in the plum sauce division came from variations of the same recipe.

Local farmer Geoff Webb finished first and third in the plum sauce section, while splitting his sauces in second place was an entry from Kathy Knowles.

“I convinced him to enter and look what happened. He beat me,” she said.

Kathy Knowles with her magnificent marble cake, which rose to take out first prize among many others at the Horowhenua AP & I Show.

Webb’s sauces were made from plums plucked from an old billington tree growing in the backyard. He made two batches and entered them both, almost pulling off the dream result.

It was the very same recipe used by his late mother, Gladys Webb, and had yet to come across anything that tasted better.

“I like my plum sauce. I’ve been making it for 15 years. It’s bloody nice,” he said.

It had been a tough year for the fruit. A wet spring and early summer mean low pollination and what was on the tree was slow to ripen, so Webb was lucky to have an entry in at all.

Judges were brought in from out of town, some from as far as Dannevirke. They sampled, and then sampled some more, looking for that magic formula of taste, depth of flavour, aroma and appearance.

All entries were kept behind locked cages and were for viewing only.

It’s not uncommon for entrants to compete in a variety of sections, showcasing their skills across sections that included jams, sauces, cooking and baking, wool spinning, knitting and needlework. Knowles got among the medals again for a delightful marble cake that won first prize in the iced division.

Margaret Challies with the winning showbay created by Levin United Lassies at the Horowhenua AP & I Show last weekend.

Meanwhile, the showbay section produced some great entries, with a collective effort from seven women who belong to the Levin Uniting Church, calling themselves Levin United Lassies, winning first prize.

One of the standout works in the floral section belonged to local woman Wendy Morgan, who was duly awarded Champion Floral Exhibit for her inspired creation, which was a combination of vegetables and flowers.

There many entries in the sections, with Muhunoa East Rural Women taking out the knitting and needlework shield, and Faye Hutchby winning champion jam and pickle exhibit.

Full results will be published in next week’s edition of Horowhenua Chronicle.

Levin woman Wendy Morgan with her floral arrangement that won first prize at the Horowhenua AP & I Show last weekend.





















