Tim Costley: A week to celebrate our community

OPINION

Our community really matters to me. That’s why I’m always out working in our region. This week has been a week of real variety, meeting a wide range of people. I’ve started a series of pop-up community “clinics” where anyone can call in and chat with me. The first of these was in Foxton on Monday, and they’re also running in Levin, Ōtaki, Waikanae and Paraparaumu. You can find full details on my facebook page. It’s really important to me to be out and available in the community, rather than expecting people to come to find me.

The Levin Medieval Market lived up to its strong reputation as a top (and affordable) community event. I enjoyed chatting with festival-goers and jumping in the ring for some sword fighting against the Red Ravens. I’m glad we weren’t playing for keeps. I’ve also met MSD, police, DOC, Air New Zealand and Rocket Lab this week, but a new highlight for me was attending Chinese (Lunar) New Year celebrations in Paraparaumu and Levin.

I had a go at dragon dancing, I ate some amazing food. But mostly I just loved the chance to speak to a broad cross-section of our community. We have so many fantastic people here, and they are all worth celebrating. In particular this week, I want to acknowledge what our Chinese community contribute to our region, and I want to wish them, and everyone, a successful Year of the Dragon.

I’m starting a four-week intensive block in Parliament this week as we push through legislation to return ‘Three Waters’ assets to local councils and ratepayers. We’re also working on legislation to restore citizenship to Samoans, work on the courts, the Electoral Act, and health changes including making breast cancer screening more accessible. This was a key election promise, in fact the first announcement we made back in October 2022. We are delivering on what we promised.

I’ll be out and about between times in Parliament. I hope to see many of you at the Ōtaki Kite Festival this weekend, or at my pop-up clinics in Paraparaumu and Levin next week.

You can meet Tim here:

Friday, March 8: 1012pm at Riverstone Cafe in Ōtaki.















