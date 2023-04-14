Household water bills are likely to be higher under the Affordable Water Reforms than they would have been under Three Waters. Photo / Laura Smith

“I am disappointed that they have put a hold on it, but it also means we have more time to get ready,” says Horowhenua District Mayor Bernie Wanden about the revamp of Three Waters.

Now named Affordable Water Reforms, the big change is the moderate strengthening of the local voice now that there will be 10 entities rather than four.

“We already have a great rapport and collaboration between the councils in our area, basically the Horizons Regional Council areas,” Wanden said. “That is a good space for us to work in.”

A huge amount of work had been done already in anticipation of the June 2024 deadline. “That time now seems wasted and there is still a level of uncertainty about how it will all be delivered. We need more details.”

Horowhenua Mayor Bernie Wanden says the reduced diminished borrowing power of Three Waters entities will mean the loss of Better-Off Funding that was previously due to be allocated after June 2024.

Councils will have to continue to deal with water issues in their long-term plans for much longer. “Debt levels will put pressure on councils and there will be compliance issues in that time. We had planned for not having to deal with Three Waters after June 2024.”

Horowhenua has already added an amendment to its Long-Term Plan, currently out for community consultation, to enable that work to continue. Stormwater issues are especially urgent.

Wanden said the change from four to 10 entities would mean the projected savings would not be as great as expected and that would affect household water bills.

Better-off funding projects signed off last year, which will be distributed this year, will still be honoured. Mayor Bernie Wanden

The extra funding the Government promised councils from June 2024 (worth $1.5 billion) has now been cancelled because of the diminished borrowing power of the entities. However, contracts signed for the “better-off funding” last year, which will be distributed this year, would still be honoured, he said.

“This delay will put pressure on councils. There is nothing concrete yet and we know things change quickly in the political world.”

Describing the overall change as “window dressing”, he said the strategy and policy remained the same. “In the long term, this will mean we will be better prepared, though, and it means our amendment to our Long-Term Plan regarding Three Waters was the right thing to do.”

The Government announced on Thursday that 10 regionally owned and led public water entities would be established instead of the four previously proposed to take over stormwater, wastewater and drinking water infrastructure.

The entities would be owned by councils and run by a “professional board”, with “50-50 governance oversight between councils and mana whenua”, which would also appoint the board.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said the reforms were meant to help councils deal with the eyewatering cost of investment in water infrastructure, estimated to be about $130b to $185b over the next 30 years.

Modelling commissioned by the Government projected those costs would push up household water and rates bills to as much as $9000 a year by 2051.

Local Government Minister Kieran McAnulty said the latest model would deliver savings to households of between $2770 and $5400 a year by 2054.

Local Government Minister Kieran McAnulty and Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announcing their Affordable Water Reforms to replace Three Waters. Photo / Mark Mitchell

McAnulty said alternative proposals were considered but didn’t stack up.

“I think we’ve nailed it. Honestly, there’s a balance to strike here.”

He said opponents needed to front up with the costs of alternative plans.

“The only way to make this work financially for ratepayers and local communities is to have a separate entity that’s still owned by the council but is run independently by an independent governing body.”

McAnulty said he had received “positive” feedback from mayors and said he was sure more mayors would be supporting the new plan.

Waimakariri and Timaru district councils said they were going ahead with legal action against Three Waters. They filed an appeal with the Court of Appeal to seek a declaration on property ownership rights, following a High Court decision earlier this year.

Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) said more information was needed before councils could decide whether to back the changes.

The breakaway Communities 4 Local Democracy He Hapori mō te Manapori group said it was unhappy there were not more “meaningful changes”.