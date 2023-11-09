The Weather Machine kicks off tour at Firebird Cafe

The Weather Machine.

Slater Smith pulled over for a coffee at The Firebird Cafe on his way through Levin.

Before the caffeine had a chance to kick in, the former American musician had booked a gig at the boutique venue with his band The Weather Machine.

He was looking forward to coming back to town with his band tonight and said a packed, small room beat a half-empty hall every time for ambience.

“They’re my favourite ... it’s way more fun.

“It’s funny. We’ve done big shows in big venues but at the same time the smaller rooms can be the best when people are super into it.”

Slater Smith, from The Weather Machine.

The former Portland, Oregon native followed his heart and moved with his New Zealand partner to Wellington during the Covid-19 period and with the blessing of his old bandmates back home started jamming with a new band.

“There are so many really talented musicians in Wellington.”

The new chapter sees Smith joined by Ana Henderson (violin), David McGurk (drums), Josh Buckler (sax/clarinet), Matt Fitzpatrick (guitar) and Wynton Newman (bass).

They’ve written some new songs, too, with a distinctly Wellington flavour.

His old band were no strangers to touring in the US, so it was exciting to hit the road in New Zealand.

“It’ll be our first time playing outside Wellington,” he said.

The Weather Machine's promotional poster for their mini-tour this month.

After the Levin gig, The Weather Machine has booked shows in Auckland, Hamilton and Whanganui.

The indie-rock band was described as one part soulful longing, two parts theatrical glam, with a large helping of retro-nostalgia.

Slater had toured the US for more than a decade with The Weather Machine and had also toured internationally, opening for acts such as The Lumineers and Cold War Kids, and had made albums.

Meanwhile, The Firebird Cafe regularly holds gigs for local and touring bands and poets and through word of mouth was gaining a good reputation for variety with a mix of folk, indie rock, and jazz musicians, DJs and poets, and providing a platform for local artists to become established.

Recent travelling performers include Paul Ubana Jones, Shaun Kirk, The Allophones, Danny Dangerously, Jeep Rd, and Danni Parsons. Meanwhile, a regular jam night for locals is proving popular.

The Firebird Cafe had capacity for 100 guests. Doors open tonight at 8pm.

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ on Air.