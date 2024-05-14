The London plane trees lining Levin's Oxford Street are causing trouble, getting into sewers, stormwater pipes and pushing up asphalt.

Horowhenua District Council has withdrawn its application to chop the trees on Levin’s Oxford St, after public consultation showed 88 of the 120 submitters were against this and the council has decided to listen. That decision will also save the council considerable costs attached to hearings that would be needed if it decided to proceed with the plan.

The proposal to remove the 27 London plane trees, covering a distance of 300 metres from Queen St West to Devon St, was prompted by various challenges, including concerns raised by local retailers regarding leaf fall and flooding, as well as structural issues affecting pavements, kerbing and roading.

That would not have been an easy task, as the Notable Trees status of the London plane trees under the Operative District Plan requires a rigorous resource consent process for their removal. Any decision regarding their removal or retention is subject to public feedback, ensuring the community’s voice is heard.

The decision to withdraw the application comes after a thorough community consultation process in which 120 submissions were received and 88 expressed opposition to the proposed tree removal.

“Our decision to withdraw the current resource consent application reflects our commitment to including the community in our decision-making process,” said chief executive Monique Davidson.

“We recognise the concerns raised and believe it’s essential to take a step back and reassess our approach. While some may be disappointed by the decision not to proceed with hearings, the costs to proceed to hearings is significant, and given the feedback received, the chances of gaining consent to remove the trees is unlikely. We need to acknowledge this reality and work together to find the best way forward for Levin,” Davidson said.

Considering the concerns voiced by various stakeholders, including the effects on nearby retailers, protecting council infrastructure, and ensuring public safety, the council is exploring alternative solutions such as pollarding and root trimming to tackle these issues.

The decision to withdraw the resource consent application reflects the lack of a comprehensive replanting strategy aligned with the Levin Town Centre’s future vision. At the time of the initial application, the prioritisation and sequencing of key town centre initiatives were not fully established.

Recognising the need for a robust replanting plan that supports Levin Town Centre’s long-term vision, the council believes pausing to reassess their approach will allow them to better align with their long-term objectives.

In line with upcoming district plan changes, the council will conduct a comprehensive review of all Notable Trees across the district. This proactive step reflects a commitment to striking a balance between community interests and preservation efforts, ensuring outcomes that benefit all stakeholders.

Horowhenua District Council said it is grateful to the community for their ongoing engagement in this matter.

For further details regarding the Oxford St London plane trees, visit horowhenua.govt.nz/PlaneTree.



