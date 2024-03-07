Ōtaki MP Tim Costley. Photo / Supplied

OPINION

I was once told a good local MP would turn up to anything, even the opening of an envelope. Well ladies and gentlemen, I see you an envelope and I raise you … a toilet!

More in a minute, but first can I please acknowledge Angelina and Alice and the whole team who organised Fale Pasifika on Saturday. It might have been a touch wet, but the welcome was warm and it was (as always) an incredible day and I loved my time there. Thank you.

I also genuinely enjoyed my time at Te Horo Beach on Sunday for the official opening of the aforementioned toilet. Actually, it is the original 1968 toilets with a new roof, some amazing artwork, a bit of landscaping and a new footpath, and nice ropes and bollards to separate the traffic. It was a great community afternoon, with plenty of residents, a sausage sizzle, ice blocks in the sun, and the mayor and I planted a tree.

But there is a bigger point here. This project to me is a symbol of the value of community.

This project was led by The Friends of Te Horo Beach and the Waikanae Community Board. I want to acknowledge Michael Moore, Rupert Randall, and all those who have been involved from the start, along with council staff. This project started from the ground up and happened because the local community got behind and drove it.

If you’ve heard me speak lately, you will have heard me speak of the value of community. In my maiden speech in Parliament, I said:

“I believe in limited government; that actually we all hold solutions to many of the problems we face; that we are at our best when the community response can lead the Government response.” I love examples like this, no matter how big or small, that show our community in action.

Last week in Parliament I also got to speak about the amazing summer we’ve had here, and the great public events we’ve held, and to thank all those who helped out. You’ll find it on the Parliament website.

Back at home, I’ll keep turning up to celebrate community, to encourage, to support, to help out and to cheer on. When we all play our small parts together, we can achieve big results.

Tim Costley is MP for Ōtaki