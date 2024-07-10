That Bloody Woman: The story of Kate Sheppard hits the stage in Levin

Opening night for That Bloody Woman at Levin Performing Arts Society is July 12.
Emotions ran high at the end of the final dress rehearsal of That Bloody Woman ahead of opening night at Levin Performing Arts Society.
It signalled the end of months of rehearsals for cast and crew, who were putting the final polish on what is an emotional show that tells the story of famous New Zealand woman Kate Sheppard, albeit with a modern punk rock spin.
Tomorrow marks 90 years to the day since Sheppard died yet her legacy lives on, beyond the face on a $10 note.
Her story is an empowering one - her fight for women to have the right to vote - and it was well put together and presented for stage.
The play, written by Luke Di Somma and Gregory Cooper, tells the tale of how Sheppard left England in 1868 for Christchurch. The harsh realities of New Zealand in the 1880s included an underbelly of alcoholism and domestic abuse.
Sheppard, along with a group of women, led a movement that campaigned tirelessly for the right for women to vote. It was no easy task, as the play will show.
Director Libby Bruhn found it hard to hide her emotion as the final dress rehearsal finished. She lost her mother Tracey Stevens two months ago, not long after rehearsals had started.
“It’s a bit of an emotional roller-coaster,” she said.
“This is a great story and we can all be proud that we can help share it. It’s empowering and needs to be heard.”
There are some brilliant performances including that of lead actress Sarsha Forbes playing Kate Sheppard, while Callum Eagle is a hit as former New Zealand Prime Minister Richard “Dick” Seddon.
Forbes said it was an honour to play Kate Sheppard.
“It’s an amazing opportunity to bring this iconic Kiwi woman to the stage,” she said.
There are some vocals performances to watch out for in the musical, including a particularly emotional solo by Krystal Connell, who showed herself to have a great singing voice playing the part of Ada Wells.
The feature of the performance was a live band in the form of The Hallelujah Bonnets.
There’s a few risque scenes in the play, including a song that contains the repeated use of a particular swear words.
That Bloody Woman runs from July 12 to 27 at Levin Performing Arts Society in Queen St.