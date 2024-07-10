That Bloody Woman: The story of Kate Sheppard hits the stage in Levin

The play, written by Luke Di Somma and Gregory Cooper, tells the tale of how Sheppard left England in 1868 for Christchurch. The harsh realities of New Zealand in the 1880s included an underbelly of alcoholism and domestic abuse.

Sheppard, along with a group of women, led a movement that campaigned tirelessly for the right for women to vote. It was no easy task, as the play will show.

Mary Leavitt (Shonita Harford-Dune) takes centre stage during That Bloody Woman at Levin Performing Arts Society.

Director Libby Bruhn found it hard to hide her emotion as the final dress rehearsal finished. She lost her mother Tracey Stevens two months ago, not long after rehearsals had started.

“It’s a bit of an emotional roller-coaster,” she said.

“This is a great story and we can all be proud that we can help share it. It’s empowering and needs to be heard.”

Sean Turner, Sarsha Forbes and Danny Bruhn during a scene of That Bloody Woman.

There are some brilliant performances including that of lead actress Sarsha Forbes playing Kate Sheppard, while Callum Eagle is a hit as former New Zealand Prime Minister Richard “Dick” Seddon.

Forbes said it was an honour to play Kate Sheppard.

“It’s an amazing opportunity to bring this iconic Kiwi woman to the stage,” she said.

Kate Sheppard (Sarsha Forbes) and William Lovell-Smith (Rawiri Wehipeihana) share an intimate moment on stage for That Bloody Woman at Levin Performing Arts Society.

There are some vocals performances to watch out for in the musical, including a particularly emotional solo by Krystal Connell, who showed herself to have a great singing voice playing the part of Ada Wells.

Callum Eagle plays the role of former New Zealand Prime Minister Richard Seddon.

The feature of the performance was a live band in the form of The Hallelujah Bonnets.

There’s a few risque scenes in the play, including a song that contains the repeated use of a particular swear words.

That Bloody Woman runs from July 12 to 27 at Levin Performing Arts Society in Queen St.

Seeing the final dress rehearsal of That Bloody Woman come together at Levin Performing Arts Society was emotional for those behind the scenes, including director Libby Bruhn, production manager Lorraine Lepper, Kayla Bruhn from the hair and makeup team and Jan Reid from the costume department.



