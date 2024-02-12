The cheques Farmers handed over to Arohanui Hospice following their annual Christmas campaign.

Arohanui Hospice has received $58,097 from the annual Farmers Christmas Campaign, which will help enable the continuation of specialist palliative care services being provided in the community at no charge.

This amount was raised at Farmers The Plaza and Farmers Home Centre in Palmerston North, as well as Farmers Levin.

Farmers staff on the steps outside the Palmerston North store with their cheque for Arohanui Hospice.

“Once again, Farmers staff have been incredible ambassadors for Arohanui Hospice, not only helping to raise funds, but also helping the community to better understand the work we do. The awareness raising that comes from partnering with Farmers is invaluable. The enthusiasm and commitment from all staff and the people in our region have contributed to this amazing result, thank you so much,” said Arohanui Hospice chief executive Clare Randall.

Farmers chief financial officer Michael Power says, “At Farmers, we are extremely proud of the amount raised during our Christmas hospice campaign through a combined effort and generous donations made by our customers, our staff and our business. Farmers has been at the heart of New Zealand communities for over 110 years. We are delighted to make a positive difference in our communities through our long-standing relationship with Hospice.”

The nationwide campaign raised $932,000 last Christmas. Over 15,000 limited-edition Christmas baubles were sold, with Farmers donating the full $15.99 from every purchase. Farmers customers were also able to donate via a “Tree of Remembrance” placed in each store, with 100 per cent of the donations from your local store going to your local hospice.

Now in its tenth year, the Farmers Christmas Campaign has raised nearly $8 million in total, helping to ensure anyone with a life-limiting illness can access hospice care so they can live life well until the end.