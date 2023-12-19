Taitoko School students with their murals.

Foxton artist Wendy Hodder was presented with a pot plant from students at Taitoko Primary School in Levin last week for her work in helping bring a bare classroom wall to life with murals.

The different murals were 20 weeks in the making, involving many of the students and some of their parents too. Their work was officially unveiled during a ceremony at the school.

Hodder said the mural process involved the students telling stories of their different cultures.

“A lot of the children have their stories and we were able to tell those with the murals. A couple of parents came in to help and give their perspective as well, and we appreciated their help,” she said.

“The children were great. It was really interesting to gather the ideas and for them to learn more about other cultures.”

Similar murals had been painted at other schools and kindergartens in Horowhenua including Shannon, Poroutawhao and Levin North Primary School. It was funded through a grant from Creatives in Schools.

The Creatives in Schools programme is delivered by the Ministry of Education in partnership with the Ministry for Culture and Heritage Te Manatū Taonga and Creative New Zealand.

Student Tosi Mikaio gave a speech on behalf of the students thanking Hodder.

“It is great to see all of our different cultures represented on these boards. You were able to understand what was important to us and the results are so impressive. From all of us, thank you for your patience.”

Student Key Tuilaepa presented Hodder with the gift and said the murals had helped brighten the school.

“They look really good,” he said.

Taitoko Primary School, which opened in February 1969, is the newest primary school in Levin and celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2019.

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ on Air.